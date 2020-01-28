PINC appoints Mike Medcalfe as Vice President of Customer Success

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in enterprise digital yard management and inventory robotics solutions, today announced that Mike Medcalfe has joined its executive leadership team as vice president of customer success. In this role, Medcalfe will lead PINC's global customer success team with responsibility for all post-sale customer relationships and the delivery of all services provided to PINC customers. He will report directly to CEO, Matt Yearling.

Mike is a seasoned executive and brings over 30 years of experience building and leading customer success organizations for logistics solutions companies across the globe. Most recently, Mike served as Vice President of Customer Success for CyberLogitec, Vice President of Integration Services for Kalmar, and Vice President of Global Services for Navis, a Cargotec company.

"PINC is an innovative company with an incredible customer base and an industry-changing vision," said Mike Medcalfe, Vice President of Customer Success. "I'm thrilled by this opportunity to help our customers achieve their desired outcomes from our solutions."

"Mike brings world-class experience in managing very large service organizations globally, implementing multi-million-dollar projects, and a holistic understanding of the entire customer lifecycle," commented Matt Yearling, PINC's CEO. "He will help us make sure our customers reap the full value of our solutions."

About PINC

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12807926

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PINC

Related Links

https://www.pinc.com

