PINC recognized as a standout exhibitor during the largest ProMat expo in the 34-year history

UNION CITY, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC, the number-one provider of yard management system, finished vehicle logistics solutions, and warehouse drones for inventory management to the world's largest brands, has been recognized by MHI as a standout exhibitor.

MHI produces ProMat, and the event is the largest supply chain and logistics conference in the year. In 2019, the expo was the largest in ProMat's 34-year history, with almost fifty thousand attendees and 938 exhibitors from 140 countries.

MHI partnered with trade show consulting firm, Competitive Edge, for ProMat 2019 to create a value-added exhibitor service to help exhibitors maximize their ROI.

"While conducting evaluations, we looked for exhibits throughout the show that displayed imaginative, creative, and effective ideas and practices. We want to congratulate exhibitors featured and hope all exhibitors look to these ideas as examples of how to make your exhibit even more effective," stated Competitive Edge's team in the report led by Jefferson Davis and Lara Whitt.

In 2019, PINC's booth had an innovative, bright curved LED video wall for a backdrop, an aerial robot (drone), and interactive product demonstrations.

"It's very flattering to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," said Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC. "Innovation stands at the core of everything we do. Our goal this year was to execute a vibrant and interactive way to engage and educate the attendees quickly on our powerful digital yard management and inventory robot solutions. The response has been phenomenal."

About PINC



PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time asset tracking platform, powered by an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, optical, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow companies to optimize their supply chain execution. Learn more about PINC at www.pinc.com.

About MHI



MHI offers education, networking, and solution sourcing for members, their customers, and the industry as a whole through programming and events. The association sponsors trade events, such as ProMat and MODEX to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals on the productivity solutions provided through material handling and logistics. Visit www.mhi.org to learn more.

