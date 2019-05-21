PINC selected 2019 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider

UNION CITY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PINC has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine for supporting and enabling logistics excellence in 2019. Today, the world's leading brands use PINC's Yard Management System, Finished Vehicle Logistics solutions and Aerial Inventory Robotics (drones) to identify, locate and move inventory as effectively and efficiently as possible throughout the supply chain.

Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2019. Editors seek to match our audience's fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering the Inbound Logistics audience's needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

"When choosing the 2019 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers, Inbound Logistics editors looked at excellence in optimizing supply chain, logistics, and transportation operations. Strategically, editors make their selections based on how transformative solutions impact those business activities driving integration across internal and external business processes," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "PINC was selected because its solutions solve specific logistics challenges, improve processes, and create a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire enterprise value chain."

"Our customers are not only demanding increased efficiency, but agility and flexibility in their supply chains. In addressing their operational blind spots, by adopting our robotics and digital solutions, customers are able to recognize immediate and quantifiable value," said Matt Yearling, PINC CEO. "A big thank you to the Inbound Logistics team for this recognition."

About PINC

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising materials and logistics costs, supporting business scalability and change management across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12770752

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PINC

Related Links

https://www.pinc.com

