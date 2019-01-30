Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa Accelerates Texas Expansion With Opening Of New Kingwood Location

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, the world's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Kingwood, Texas, marking the brand's 16th location in the state and 12th in the greater Houston area. Located at 4522 Kingwood Dr., the new store is a retail conversion and operated by first-time franchisee Thomas Parison, who previously owned Texas Tom's Pool Supplies for more than a decade before converting that business into his new Pinch A Penny location.

"After spending more than 20 years in the pool industry as an independent business owner, I was looking for an opportunity to join an established brand that could provide the resources I needed to take my operations to the next level. When Pinch A Penny began expanding its footprint in Texas, I saw first-hand how well the brand resonated with residents in our communities, and jumped at the opportunity to be a part of expanding its presence in Houston," said Thomas Parison, owner of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa of Kingwood. "The brand's unparalleled level of support allowed us to easily convert our retail space and offer our customers the superior level of service and best-in-class proprietary products that Pinch A Penny is known for."

Pinch A Penny has continued to target Texas as a prime market for expansion, and the opening of this new location is fueled by the tremendous success in franchise development the company experienced in 2018. On the heels of its latest opening in the Houston area, the brand is accelerating its growth plans for Texas in 2019, with additional new locations slated to open in the San Antonio and Dallas areas within the next three months. In addition to its aggressive expansion plans for the Lone Star State, the brand is also propelling its growth throughout the Southern U.S.

"Year after year, Pinch A Penny has achieved compounding success, and we've leveraged that momentum to drive the brand's expansion in prime regions like Texas. With our existing stores in the state performing exceedingly well, we're eager to catapult our presence even more in the region," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa. "The Kingwood store opening showcases our capabilities to make the conversion process seamless and efficient, which saves our franchisees time and money and positions them for success."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa of Kingwood will serve customers Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the new Kingwood store, call 281-360-3535 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/kingwood-tx-246.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the Franchise Times Top 200+ list, FranchiseBusinessREVIEW's 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards and 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

CONTACT:

Samantha Russo

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

srusso@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa

Related Links

https://pinchapenny.com

