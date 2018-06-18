Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa Grows Texas Footprint with Three New Stores

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, the world's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that it is aggressively expanding in Texas with the opening of three new franchised locations across Houston, including Greatwood, Katy, and East Cypress.

"Pinch A Penny's continued growth in Texas has propelled the brand even further as we strive to deliver unmatched value, quality, and service to our customers," said Bob Slaughter, chief business development officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa. "We've been lucky to find dedicated Houston-area entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand. Our goal continues to be to provide world-class service in the pool and spa industry."

The three Pinch A Penny locations include:

Pinch A Penny of Katy is owned and operated by Carlos Alvarez , Fernando DeTrinidad and his wife Maria Acuna . The store is located at 21040 Highland Knolls Drive, Suite 400.

is owned and operated by , and his wife . The store is located at 21040 Highland Knolls Drive, Suite 400. Pinch A Penny of East Cypress , owned and operated by Kandace Price , is located at 12120 – A Jones Road, Unit 26.

, owned and operated by , is located at 12120 – A Jones Road, Unit 26. The Greatwood store is located at 1135 Crabb River Road. It is owned and operated by Jonathan and Leslie Sklar .

In addition, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa plans to open two additional Texas stores in the Dallas market bringing its total number of Texas stores to 14 by the end of the second quarter of 2018. The concept is continuing to target additional areas throughout Texas, including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston, among others.

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts & accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more. The brand currently has more than 245 stores throughout Florida, with additional locations in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Louisiana.

For more information on the grand openings in Texas, or to learn more about Pinch A Penny's products and services, please visit www.pinchapenny.com.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has grown from one store to more than 245 locations across the Southeastern U.S. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand ranked among the top in the Franchise Times Top 200+ list and in the Top 50 of FranchiseBusinessREVIEW's 2017 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

