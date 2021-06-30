Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Accelerates Expansion In Dallas-Fort Worth With Development Of New Store In North Richland Hills

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa , the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that it is further driving its franchise growth across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area with the development of a new location in North Richland Hills. The new store, which will be located at 9138 North Tarrant Parkway, is being pre-built by Pinch A Penny in an effort to meet increased demand for pool supply and service franchise opportunities in the local area, fueled by a sharp uptick in pool permits and construction across the region. With the ability to open in September, the new store presents local aspiring business owners with a unique, turnkey business opportunity to gain early market access in a booming industry.

Dallas consistently ranks among the most pool-dense markets in the U.S., with an excess of 220,000 pools and spas, and experienced a 73% increase in pool construction year-over-year, according to Home Builders Weekly. This significant growth, coupled with the area's population boom and rising property sales over the last 15 months, has created an emerging niche within the local business landscape that is expected to grow for many years to come.

"At Pinch A Penny, we've accelerated our growth strategy in Dallas because the opportunity for our brand here is unmatched. Demand for our franchise businesses was already high, but coupled with the new pool builds coming out of the pandemic, future demand for our business is growing so fast that we're investing company capital into developing our newest Dallas store in North Richland Hills," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. "Our North Richland Hills store is exciting because it's an opportunity for a local business owner to come and assume ownership of a turnkey Pinch A Penny business without having to wait months for it to open. We provide in-house financing along with best-in-class training and support, so it takes all the guesswork out of starting something from scratch."

Pinch A Penny opened its first Texas store in 2016 in the Houston neighborhood of Magnolia and expanded into the Dallas-Fort Worth area two years later, opening three back-to-back stores in Mansfield, McKinney and Plano in 2018. Since entering Texas, Pinch A Penny has seen a tremendous demand for quality retail pool supply and service operators across the state with all of its 19 existing Texas stores. Pinch A Penny opened a new location in Conroe earlier this year, will open two new stores in Lake Arlington and The Woodlands over the coming months, in addition to its pre-build location in North Richland Hills.

"We're excited to offer this turnkey opportunity to an aspiring business owner in the North Richland Hills area who is eager to join our resilient and reputable brand in a rapidly growing industry. What's more, pool service experience is not required; in fact, most of our franchisees come from a variety of professional backgrounds that have nothing to do with pool service, including the oil and gas industry, law enforcement, the U.S. military, retail management, nursing – we've trained successful franchisees from almost every type of background," added Arrowsmith.

With over 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop-shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition to retail, Pinch A Penny offers maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool cleanings, and its franchisees have the option to offer an array of backyard services, such as pool renovations, leak detection, power washing, landscape lighting and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool store operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to over 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com .

CONTACT:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa