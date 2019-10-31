Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Accelerates Franchise Development In Dallas

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that it is continuing to drive franchise development efforts in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With 17 locations currently open throughout Texas, Dallas has remained a key market for Pinch A Penny's expansion. To support its ongoing efforts, the brand will be exhibiting at the Dallas Franchise Show on Nov. 8 and 9, with Chief Development Officer Michael Arrowsmith and Franchise Development Manager Adam Heflin available throughout the show to meet with qualified candidates at booth #215.

Since opening its first Texas store in 2016, Pinch A Penny has continued to identify the state as a prime region for development. In 2019 alone, the brand has opened four new locations in key target markets, including Houston, San Antonio and Plano. Since opening this April, the Plano Pinch A Penny, owned and operated by franchisee Lisa Ifland, has quickly become one of the strongest and most successful openings in the brand's franchise system.

"The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is one of the most pool-dense areas in the country, with more than 60,000 swimming pools throughout the region. With all of them needing maintenance and upkeep, there's a substantial need for a business like Pinch A Penny in this market," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "With our current Dallas stores surpassing performance benchmarks, we're confident in the strength of our tremendous business opportunity and look forward to growing our footprint here."

Those interested in developing a Pinch A Penny store or existing pool operators looking to bolster their businesses are encouraged to visit booth #215 during the Dallas Franchise Show, Nov.8-9 at the Dallas Market Hall, located at 2200 Stemmons Freeway. The show will take place in the Main Hall of the venue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was recently selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

