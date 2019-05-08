Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Accelerates Franchise Development In Houston, Texas

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the world's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that Franchise Development Manager, Adam Heflin and Chief Development Officer, Michael Arrowsmith will be at the Houston Franchise Show, May 18 and 19, meeting with prospective franchisees in booth #208. The brand, which currently has 18 locations in Texas, is looking to further grow its footprint by driving franchise development in Houston and other key markets throughout the state.

Pinch A Penny opened its first Texas store in Magnolia in 2016 and opened two additional locations in Houston and Sugar Land later that same year. Since then, Houston has remained a target for expansion with 12 stores currently open in the market today, most recently opening a store in Kingwood this February. Coupled with the brand's impressive record of achieving more than 40 years of positive sales, Pinch A Penny is leveraging its success to further drive its development in Houston and throughout Texas.

"There's fantastic potential for our brand here, which is why Pinch A Penny has always targeted Houston for development. With our existing stores in the market consistently surpassing performance benchmarks, we're experiencing unprecedented demand for more locations," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "We credit much of our outstanding success in Houston to our passionate franchisees who provide exceptional customer service and a best-in-class pool care experience to neighbors in their local communities. We look forward to meeting with prospective franchisees interested in being part of Pinch A Penny's ongoing growth at this year's Houston Franchise Show."

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool service and/or retail store owners looking to take their businesses to the next level. Those interested in developing Pinch A Penny stores are encouraged to visit booth #208 at the Houston Franchise Show on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show is being held at the NRG Center, located at 1 NG Park, in Halls E1 and E3.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Louisiana. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 and Franchise Business Review's 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

CONTACT:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa