Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Continues Southeastern Expansion With Newest Georgia Location In Brunswick

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Brunswick, Georgia. Located at 5639 Altama Ave., the new store marks the brand's first location in the Brunswick area. Looking ahead, the brand is preparing for additional new stores in Texas and Louisiana this summer.

Owned and operated by wife-and-husband team Lori and Ted Karst, Pinch A Penny of Brunswick is a family business and an investment in a legacy for their son Jacob and daughter-in-law Haley, who will help run operations for the new store. A first-time franchisee and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ted retired as chief master sergeant with the 125th Fighter Wing after 36 years of service. He and Lori were looking for a family-centered business that would offer the training, support and emphasis on teamwork that Ted excelled with in the military.

"When my wife and I began considering franchise ownership with Pinch A Penny, we were immediately impressed with the passion the team has for the business," said Ted Karst, owner of Pinch A Penny Brunswick. "They looked me in the eye when they said how much they love the company, which says a lot about their honesty and integrity. They also understand the sacrifices that veterans like me have made in service to our country and the knowledge that service has given us. With the support and proven business model of Pinch A Penny behind us, I know my family and I can open a business that will be very successful."

That proven business model comes with more than 45 years of industry expertise and a reputation as the leading franchise in the swimming pool category. Named one of the top 50 recession-proof franchises by leading market research firm Franchise Business Review, Pinch A Penny is an exceptional business offering multiple revenue streams. By providing a variety of services through its proprietary retail products, pool cleanings and several other backyard services like renovations, leak detection and power washing, Pinch A Penny helps pool owners keep their pools properly maintained and fully operational to create the safest water environments possible for family fun.

"While new swimming pool demand has grown every year for the past 50 years, it is now growing at record levels. This has created even more opportunity for Pinch A Penny, as our customer base continues to grow from these new pool builds and related backyard services for years to come," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "Franchisees like Lori and Ted Karst are taking hold of this opportunity to help their neighbors while enjoying the support and resources we provide to run their business."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Brunswick will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the new Brunswick store, call 912-275-8136 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/brunswick-ga-260.

With 259 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool store operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to 259 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

