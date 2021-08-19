Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Continues Texas Development With Third Opening In The State This Year

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in the East Woodlands, Texas, which marks the brand's 21st location in the state. Located at 4223 Research Forest Drive Suite 350, the new store follows a string of Texas development for the brand with openings in the Houston suburb of Conroe in April and Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhood of Lake Arlington earlier this week.

Continuing Pinch A Penny's Texas growth are first-time franchisees and Houston area residents, Jay and Shelly Strepman. Prior to franchising, Jay built a career as an Aircraft Maintenance Instructor for over two decades and Shelly previously worked as a teacher in the Houston school district and an analyst in the IT industry for over 16 years. Looking towards their futures, the couple wanted to leave behind a legacy for their family and pursue their lifelong goal to become business owners. The Strepmans were familiar with Pinch A Penny as a result of the brand's prominent presence across Houston and were attracted to the supportive franchising model and the brand's decades of proven success. Now, both Jay and Shelly will run their family-owned franchise in the East Woodlands alongside their daughters, Lauren and Delaney.

"Shelly and I knew we were ready to take the next step in our careers and franchising was always top-of-mind. Living in the Houston area, we have watched pool development grow tremendously over the past few years and already knew the Pinch A Penny name well with locations throughout the community," said Jay Strepman, owner of Pinch A Penny East Woodlands. "Seeing a need for pool service in our area, Pinch A Penny immediately sparked our interest, which was only made stronger as we aligned so closely with the family-oriented business model and got to know the friendly and knowledgeable company staff. Even as first-time franchisees, we feel confident debuting our store in the East Woodlands thanks to Pinch A Penny's thorough onboarding and are excited to serve our friends and neighbors in the area."

Pinch A Penny opened its first Texas store in 2016 in the Houston neighborhood of Magnolia and has now expanded to 14 total locations in the greater Houston area and 21 overall in the state. The brand's Lone Star State growth is fueled by an increased demand for quality retail pool supply and service operators across Texas, leading Pinch A Penny to pre-build a store in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills for purchase and laying the groundwork for continued development for years to come.

"Pinch A Penny has experienced rapid growth across Texas, specifically the Houston area, since entering the state just five years ago. Our development is only made possible by our partnership with dedicated franchisees like the Strepmans, who exemplify the brand's family-oriented values and show a true commitment to their local communities," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "The brand keeps the franchise owners at the forefront of our decisions, and it is always rewarding to know those efforts and Pinch A Penny's unique qualities, from our multiple streams of revenue to our in-depth onboarding, genuinely provide a substantial foundation for the franchisee's success."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of East Woodlands will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the new East Woodlands store, call 832-757-1787 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PinchAPennyEastWoodlands/.

With more than 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool store operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

