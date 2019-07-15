Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Continues Texas Expansion With Opening Of Second San Antonio Location

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchise location in San Antonio, Texas, located at 18415 Blanco Road, Suite 109. The brand made its debut in San Antonio earlier this year, and the opening of its second location in the market just a few months later is fueled by Pinch A Penny's aggressive expansion plans. In addition to its growth in San Antonio, Pinch A Penny has rapidly expanded its presence throughout Texas, opening four new locations in the state this year alone.

"Pinch A Penny's expansion in Texas has been and will continue to be a priority for our brand, and the strong performance of our openings in Texas this year is a direct reflection of how our brand has resonated with the Texas community," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. "Our targeted efforts have been paired with active endeavors to seek qualified franchise partners in the area, including our presence at Houston's Franchise Show last month. As one of the most established and recognized names in the retail and pool industries today, we have continuously attracted quality franchise partners in Texas who see the immense potential for our brand in the region and are looking to be a part of our explosive growth."

The newest San Antonio Pinch A Penny store will be owned and operated by first-time franchisee, Phil Ott. As the former District Vice President for the YMCA, Phil plans to utilize his leadership experience within his new store to embark on his journey as a franchise partner.

"When looking to pursue owning a business of my own, it was important for me to find a brand that would provide me with copious amounts of support and opportunity. I was attracted to Pinch A Penny's proven practices in the pool retail and service business and their track record of success in Texas," said Phil Ott, owner of Pinch A Penny San Antonio. "Pinch A Penny shares my values of community commitment and being family-oriented, and with a trusted brand like Pinch A Penny backing my development, my family is confidently looking forward to continuing the company's legacy in our local community."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of San Antonio will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the new San Antonio store, call 210-447-7779 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/san-antonio-tx-255.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 and Franchise Business Review's 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

