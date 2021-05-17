Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Expands Louisiana Footprint With Newest Store Opening In Monroe

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa , the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Monroe, Louisiana. Located at 3101 Cypress St., Suite 1, the new store marks the brand's fourth location in Louisiana and first within the northern part of the state. Since making its statewide debut in Baton Rouge in 2014, Pinch A Penny has continued to identify Louisiana as a key market for its ongoing franchise growth across the Southeast. With the rise of swimming pool sales and construction amid pandemic-related shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, the new Monroe store signifies the rapidly growing need for pool retail and service companies throughout the region.

Behind Pinch A Penny's Northern Louisiana development are first-time franchisees, Aaron and Elizabeth Phillips. Aaron previously held a career as a law enforcement officer before becoming a case worker for the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services while Elizabeth has a background in project management and currently works in operations management at Lumen, a telecom company. Preparing for their future, the couple had been looking for the right opportunity to finally make their business ownership dreams a reality and witnessed the stability of the pool and spa industry during the pandemic. After researching franchise options, the Phillips were immediately impressed with Pinch A Penny's family-oriented business model designed to assist franchisees every step of the way and decided to pursue their first venture in business ownership alongside the brand. Now, the duo plans to co-own the Monroe location as Elizabeth continues in her current career and Aaron serves as the day-to-day store operator.

"While I always loved my career working for the state of Louisiana, this past year had a significant impact on my perspective related to our long-term goals, and my wife and I made the decision that we no longer wanted to wait to pursue our dream of becoming business owners," said Aaron Phillips, owner of Pinch A Penny, Monroe. "We knew from the start that franchising was the route we wanted to take because of the support and name recognition the model provides so, it was a matter of finding the right brand to grow with. Pinch A Penny immediately stood out to us – from the industry's proven track record of success to the brand's multiple revenue streams – I saw a huge opportunity to enter the next phase of my life while filling a much-needed business niche in our local community."

Alongside its Southeastern growth, Pinch A Penny is aggressively targeting Texas for future franchise development. On the heels of the opening of its 14th Houston-area store in Conroe last month, Pinch A Penny will open another Houston store in The Woodlands as well as a location in the Lake Arlington neighborhood of Dallas-Fort Worth in June. Additionally, Pinch A Penny is pre-building a new store in the North Richland Hills area of Dallas to meet the increased demand for pool service and supplies resulting from accelerated swimming pool construction across the state.

"Franchisees like the Phillips represent what we at Pinch A Penny take the most pride in: families pursuing their dreams of business ownership while being of service to their communities," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "As we remain focused on expanding our brand's presence in states like Louisiana, Texas and Georgia, we know that our longstanding success has been made possible by the dedicated franchise owners that took the leap into the next phase of their careers alongside us. That is why we have always prioritized franchisee support at Pinch A Penny for over 45 years and offer in-house financing to make any transition they're working through, easier."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Monroe will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the new Monroe store, call 318-516-2244 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/westmonroe-la-264.

With over 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop-shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition to retail, Pinch A Penny offers maintenance and repair services, like water testing and pool cleanings, and its franchisees have the option to offer an array of backyard services, such as pool renovations, leak detection, power washing, landscape lighting and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool store operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to over 260 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com .

