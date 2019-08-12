Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Women Report. Pinch A Penny is the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise with more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. The brand has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. The company offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

Pinch A Penny was among more than 265 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,800 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. Pinch A Penny's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"The franchise industry provides many options to women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis in multiple sectors," says Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "The number of franchise opportunities can be overwhelming, so it's critical to examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership. When you look at the brands on our list, a whopping 90% of women said they enjoyed owning and operating their own business."

Pinch A Penny's survey data showed the following:

92% of female franchisees surveyed say they would recommend Pinch A Penny to others.

91.8% of female franchisees surveyed say they respect Pinch A Penny's leadership and the brand as a whole.

90.4% of female franchisees surveyed say they enjoy being a part of Pinch A Penny.

90.1% of female franchisees surveyed say they believe Pinch A Penny acts with a high level of honesty and integrity.

88.7% of female franchisees surveyed say they trust Pinch A Penny as a franchisor.

"At Pinch A Penny, we have no glass ceiling to break through and offer our owners a viable path to entrepreneurship, where they can be as successful as they want to be; it's what makes franchising so great and it's one of the things we're most proud of as a company. Additionally, because our stores operate within daytime hours, many of our owners are able to achieve a work-life balance that so many business owners struggle to find," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "We're honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review again, especially for a list like this one that showcases the diversity of our system and the satisfaction among our female owners."

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Top 200, as well as Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises for Women and 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its

customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

