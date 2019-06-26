Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Named Recipient Of Franchise Innovation Award

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, was recently named a winner of Franchise Update Media's inaugural Franchise Innovation Awards, which recognizes the best innovations in franchising. Pinch A Penny received the Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools honor in recognition of its new mobile app, which was created to drive transparent communication between stores and customers.

"With technology continuing to rapidly evolve the consumer experience, we have always remained committed to investing in innovation and ensuring that our franchisees have all of the tools they need to succeed in today's digital age. Our team worked tirelessly to build a mobile app that would improve customer experience and help operators drive sales, and we're proud to have our efforts recognized with this prestigious award," said Troy Lindbeck, Vice President of Marketing for Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa.

Pinch A Penny's new app features the ability for technicians to check-in to pool service appointments and ping customers while their services are happening. After each service, the technician then takes a picture of the customer's pool and uploads it to the app to show the pool's progress. Customers can also test their own water at home using the app, which analyzes the sample and tells the user what chemicals are needed.

The app also generates weekly, monthly and/or quarterly reminders for general maintenance – like brushing and skimming, vacuuming or cleaning the pool filter – and full water testing are all stored on the app. Customers can text a store from the app if they have an immediate issue, and also have the option to call or send an email. Overall, each user can easily contact stores via the app's capabilities, therefore building that trusting and more transparent relationship.

"The driving force behind Pinch A Penny's success over the past several decades has been our high-quality service and customer experience, and our new app was designed to make utilizing our brand's services as efficient and convenient for consumers as possible," added Lindbeck.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 and Franchise Business Review's 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

