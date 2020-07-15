Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Opens 18th Texas Location In Pecan Grove

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest Texas franchise, located at 9711 S. Mason Road, Suite 105 in the Pecan Grove community of Richmond. Since launching its development strategy for Texas, Pinch A Penny has had tremendous success growing its footprint in key target markets, with the new Pecan Grove store marking the brand's 13th location in the Houston metro area and 18th overall in the state.

Pinch A Penny of Pecan Grove is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Carlos and Valeska Davila, first-time franchisees who previously owned an independent pool company in Boca Raton, Florida for four years before moving to Houston to open their Pinch A Penny store. They are joined in this venture by Valeska's sister and brother-in-law, Maivi and Tom DuMont. As an established franchisor with a proven business model, Pinch A Penny has emerged as an ideal franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs who, like the Davilas and DuMonts, are seeking a viable opportunity to open a family-owned business in their community.

"Pinch A Penny is an exceptional business that combines retail, pool cleaning, and backyard services to offer multiple revenue streams, and becoming franchisees has given us an opportunity to build on the success we had as independent pool service owners and take our business to new heights," said Carlos Davila, owner of Pinch A Penny of Pecan Grove. "The expertise of Pinch A Penny's corporate support team is unparalleled and made our transition from independent operator to franchisee seamless. By joining the brand, we were given access to best-in-class processes and products, enabling us to better serve the pool and spa needs of the community."

Since opening its first store in Texas in 2016, Pinch A Penny has continued to experience a surge in growth throughout the state, fueled by unprecedented demand for pool services and supplies. This demand is projected to continue to increase as families stay closer to home this summer, relaxing in their backyards and using their pools and spas. Recently named one of the top 50 recession-proof franchises by leading market research firm Franchise Business Review, Pinch A Penny continues to be recognized as the leader in its category, a position it has held for 45 years. By providing essential services through its proprietary retail products, pool cleanings and several other backyard services like renovations, leak detection and power washing, Pinch A Penny helps pool owners keep their pools properly maintained and fully operational to create the safest water environments possible.

"Carlos and Valeska are a great example of the potential that Pinch A Penny can provide experienced pool service operators looking for the benefits of a full pool business model, backed by 45 years of industry expertise and a longstanding reputation as the leading franchise in the swimming pool category," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "While some of our franchisees have been owners of their own pool businesses before, we're proud to say that many are not, and that we provide all the training and resources needed in order for them to succeed. Our franchisees' success is paramount to us and has been key as we grow our footprint across Texas."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Pecan Grove will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on the new Pecan Grove store, call 832-437-1467 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/richmond-tx-257.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and most recently named one of the Top 50 Recession Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

