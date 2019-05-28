Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Opens Third Louisiana Location In Mandeville

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Mandeville, Louisiana, located at 4350 Highway 22. Throughout 2019, Pinch A Penny has accelerated its growth in the Southeast, with a focus on deepening its brand presence in key markets across the region, including Louisiana. The opening of the new Mandeville store showcases the success of these efforts and reinforces the brand's consistent growth is a direct result of an increased demand for specialty retail and services in these markets.

"The opening of our newest Louisiana location is a testament to the goal we've set for our brand, which is to continue driving our development efforts across the Southeast, including breaking into new markets like Mandeville," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. "Pinch A Penny is the only U.S.-based swimming pool franchise that offers owners three solid streams of revenue, combining retail and a wide range of services and repairs. That, coupled with our more than 40 years of expertise and 250+ locations, continues to attract best-in-class franchisees like the Coles to our brand."

The new Mandeville store will be owned and operated by first-time franchisees Tammi and Sam Cole, who join Pinch A Penny with diverse backgrounds in elementary education and sports marketing. Ready to begin a new chapter of life, the two sought out a partnership with Pinch A Penny realizing the company's reliable brand recognition and supportive franchise system.

"When we decided to pursue opportunities in franchising, Sam and I were looking to partner with a brand that aligned with our family-centered values and could provide us with high-level support as we navigated becoming first-time franchise owners," said Tammi Cole, owner of Pinch A Penny Mandeville. "As Florida natives, we were already familiar with Pinch A Penny given its strong presence in our home state, and have seen first-hand the exceptional value the brand offers to consumers from both a retail and service perspective. When we moved to Louisiana, we realized that our community was lacking a trusted source for pool expertise, and are thrilled to be opening a Pinch A Penny of our own and providing a one-stop shop for high-quality products, services and customer experience."

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa of Mandeville will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the new Mandeville store, call 985-778-0645 or visit https://pinchapenny.com/stores/mandeville-la-254.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 and FranchiseBusinessREVIEW's 2019 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

