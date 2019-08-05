Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Partners With Olympic Gold Medalist, Rowdy Gaines, To Launch "Be The Splash" Charitable Giving Initiative

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced that is has teamed up with three-time Olympic gold medalist, Rowdy Gaines, to launch its nationwide charitable giving initiative called "Be The Splash." The initiative, which officially kicked off earlier this year, aims to promote swim safety for children, as well as the fitness and competitive components for high school students, special needs athletes and older active adults.

"I've been swimming for most of my life, and after retiring my competitive career, I turned my passion into my purpose, dedicated to sharing my swim expertise with parents, coaches and youths from all around the world," said Rowdy Gaines. "Parterning with a leading swimming pool company like Pinch A Penny – especially one headquartered in my home state of Florida – there was a natural synergy in our shared mission of teaching swimming's many benefits, as well as the importance of swim safety. I'm very excited to help the company kick off this initiative and continue it for many years to come."

As part of the overall initiative, Pinch A Penny has partnered with various local organizations throughout Florida and Texas, including local high school swimming and diving teams, Special Olympics chapters and Rowdy Gaines' annual Masters Classic. Additionally, the brand was a gold sponsor of this year's World's Largest Swimming Lesson, a global event supported by aquatic facilities, waterparks, pools, swim schools, YMCAs, etc. to build awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning. This year's event took place on June 20, marking its 10th year, and took place at hundreds of locations in more than 20 countries on five continents over a 24-hour period.

"Each of our stores is locally owned and operated, and with our franchise owners actively involved in their local communities, it's equally important for us as a company to help residents enjoy the time they spend in the pool. A huge component of that is swim safety, which is why we partner with organizations that help to promote and educate its importance," said Troy Lindbeck, Vice President of Marketing for Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. "We're incredibly proud to support our charity partners this year and help them spread the word about a cause so close to our hearts."

In addition to promoting swim safety, Pinch A Penny partners with various military and veterans organizations in the communities it serves. Each year, the company is an official sponsor of the Valspar Championship where it hosts an appreciation suite for active and retired service members and their families, and features complimentary food and refreshments.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Top 200, as well as Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises for Women and 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

