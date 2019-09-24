Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Propels Texas Expansion And Seeks Qualified Candidates To Open Stores

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today aggressive expansion plans for the greater Dallas area, specifically targeting markets like Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and others across the metroplex. In addition to the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the brand is looking to further develop its presence in both Houston and San Antonio. To support these efforts, Pinch A Penny is seeking prospective franchisees interested in spearheading the brand's rapid growth throughout Texas.

Pinch A Penny's accelerated growth plans for Dallas and beyond are fueled by the tremendous development success the brand has experienced in Texas throughout 2019. Coupled with its ongoing Southeast expansion, year to date, the company has opened four new Texas locations – two in San Antonio, one in Plano and one in Kingwood. To further drive this momentum in Texas, executives from Pinch A Penny will be meeting with qualified candidates at two franchise shows taking place in Houston and Dallas in the next couple of months.

"Pinch A Penny is a need-based business in a high growth segment that combines retail, service/maintenance, and repair, providing our owners with three solid streams of revenue while simultaneously offering our customers with a one-stop-shop for all their pool needs. With several pool-dense communities throughout Texas, there is a massive opportunity for our brand in the state," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. "As we position ourselves for accelerated growth, we're looking to meet with passionate, community-oriented candidates excited to partner with a proven, industry-leading brand."

To further fuel its growth strategy in Texas, Pinch A Penny will be exhibiting at booth #213 during Franchise Expo Houston, Oct. 4-5 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, located at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, to meet with prospective franchise owners, as well as at the Dallas Franchise Show, Nov. 8-9.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com or call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Top 200, as well as Franchise Business Review's 2019 Top Franchises for Women and 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

