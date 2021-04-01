Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa Seeks U.S. Military Veteran Candidates As It Accelerates Growth In Texas

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, the nation's largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced today that it is continuing to seek more veterans of the United States Armed Forces to join its growing brand. Coming on the heels of 2020 where the company achieved double-digit systemwide sales increases and yet another year of average unit volume (AUV) growth, Pinch A Penny is accelerating its franchise development efforts in Texas, specifically targeting the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area for new store development, and is offering qualified veteran candidates 50% off its initial franchise fee.

"Our veteran franchisees are among our most successful operators because the skills they acquired during their time in the military translate seamlessly to our brand and business model," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa. "One in 10 veterans own their own business and franchising has been the vehicle for countless individuals to take control of their financial future and change their family's lives. With our brand's proven track record of success and the pool and spa industry in position to grow by over $3 billion globally in the next three years, there has never been a better time for veterans to jump in and become part of the Pinch A Penny family."

While demand for new swimming pools has grown annually for the last five decades, the pandemic fueled a surge in pool construction, and now demand is growing at record levels with more than 200,000 in-ground pools expected to be constructed in the next year and a half. Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny has developed a longstanding reputation as a leader in the pool and spa industry, and differs from other franchise systems in the segment by providing its franchise owners with a multi-pronged business model that combines retail; maintenance and repair services such as pool cleanings; and an array of backyard services that can include pool renovations, leak detection, power washing and more. These prongs create multiple streams of revenue for franchisees and, as a result, Pinch A Penny owners enjoy the highest AUVs in the industry of over $1.5 million.

Pinch A Penny has attracted franchisees who previously held military careers, such as Ted Karst, an Air Force veteran who retired as chief master sergeant with the 125th Fighter Wing after 36 years and serving on over 50 overseas deployments. Ted and his wife, Lori, opened their own Pinch A Penny store in Brunswick, Georgia earlier this year. Being pool owners themselves, they discovered firsthand the value of Pinch A Penny's exceptional customer service and desired building a legacy family business for their son and daughter-in-law.

"When I retired from the Air Force in 2019, I didn't intend to keep working but upon learning about the business opportunity with Pinch A Penny and attending a discovery day, I knew I was in the right place with the right people," said Ted Karst, owner of Pinch A Penny of Brunswick. "Pinch A Penny has a genuine commitment to veterans beyond simply offering a generous discount on the franchise fee; they sponsor events, employ veterans, partner with veteran organizations, and give back. It's for those reasons, coupled with Pinch A Penny's best-in-class support, training and proven systems, that I would highly recommend the franchise to any veteran."

As part of Pinch A Penny's ongoing commitment to veterans, the company's charitable giving supports the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which pledges full college funding to surviving children of special operators who lose their life in the line of duty, and Birdies for the Brave, a global outreach initiative dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. This support, along with high satisfaction among veteran franchise owners, continues to earn Pinch A Penny recognition by leading market research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR), which has named the brand one of the Top Franchises for Veterans for two consecutive years.

In addition to a 50% discount on its initial franchise fee for veterans, Pinch A Penny offers qualified candidates competitive financing, designed to streamline the path to ownership and make the transition easier. The in-house program covers up to 80% of project costs with a competitive interest rate, flexible payment terms, and no SBA or bank fees. Veterans can learn more about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa by visiting www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.com/veterans or calling 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa has grown from one store to 259 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, such as the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review Top 200, Franchise Gator Top 100 and Franchise Times Top 200+, as well as Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Veterans. Additionally, Pinch A Penny was selected as the silver winner for Franchise Update's prestigious STAR Award for Franchisee Satisfaction and named one of the Top 50 Recession Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.

