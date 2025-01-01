Pinchin Ltd. Announces the Official Rebrand of Ransom Consulting, LLC to Pinchin, LLC in the United States

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Pinchin Ltd. ("Pinchin") is pleased to announce that Ransom Consulting, LLC ("Ransom") has officially been renamed Pinchin, LLC in the United States (U.S.). This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the company, as it allows us to make a greater impact, leveraging our enhanced capabilities while meeting our clients' evolving needs.

Since Pinchin acquired Ransom in 2023, the company has worked diligently towards fulfilling its vision of becoming the premier environmental and engineering solutions provider across North America. As part of this vision, Pinchin has expanded its geographic footprint across every region in the U.S., including key markets in the Midwest, Northeast, Midsouth, and West. Pinchin has also increased its U.S. presence in new sectors, such as expanding its due diligence services to include Property Condition Assessments and adding multiple levels of Building Enclosure services. In addition, Pinchin has introduced new technical fields, including building performance, sustainability, and resiliency, further solidifying its leadership and commitment in the industry.

"The renaming of Ransom is not just a new name; it's a symbol of the bright future we are building together, one rooted in collaboration, strength, and shared success." noted Jeff Grossi, CEO Pinchin

"Ransom Consulting is proud of our legacy of providing exceptional service to our clients. We are excited that as we unite with Pinchin, we will broaden our technical capabilities and geographic reach. We are looking forward to contributing to the success of the Pinchin family in the next chapter!" stated Elizabeth Ransom, Vice President/Technical Director – Planning and Permitting.

As Ransom renews its efforts under Pinchin, LLC, it will continue to lead the way in providing innovative solutions for the built environment, all while Working Together, Making Things Better.

For more information, please visit: Pinchin.com

SOURCE Pinchin Ltd.