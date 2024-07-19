PINCHIN LTD. PARTNERS WITH CODEGREEN AND EBS

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pinchin Ltd. ("Pinchin") is pleased to announce that it has acquired CodeGreen Solutions, LLC ("CodeGreen") and Environmental Building Solutions, LLC ("EBS"). Pinchin is a North American environmental and engineering consulting firm providing a comprehensive suite of compliance-oriented services focused on the built environment.

CodeGreen, formerly a portfolio company of Victor Capital Partners, and EBS complement Pinchin's environmental compliance capabilities with an expanded set of technical services focused on building performance & regulatory compliance. CodeGreen provides building & fire code consulting, special inspections, and sustainability advisory services to building owners and property managers. EBS provides indoor air & water quality inspection and consulting services to a similar client base. Both businesses are based in New York City.

"We are truly excited to accelerate our growth into the US through the partnerships with CodeGreen and EBS. These businesses are leaders in their market and we look forward to helping continue their legacy of success," noted Jeff Grossi, CEO of Pinchin.

"Leading a new chapter in sustainable real estate, we are forming a powerful team to revolutionize the entire lifecycle—from initial permitting and assessment, through efficient and resilient design, to high-performance building operations and responsible portfolio management. Partnering with Pinchin enables us to be the go-to high-performance solution that the real estate industry needs," noted Julia Rogers, President CodeGreen Solutions.

Pinchin's growth strategy includes geographic expansion in the US, addition of new markets, and the development of new technical fields that will further position the company as a leader. Employee ownership will continue as a critical component of the company.

Pinchin continues to actively seek acquisition opportunities in the environmental and regulatory compliance industry with a focus on US based businesses operating within the built environment.

More about CodeGreen can be found at codegreen.com.

SOURCE Pinchin Ltd.