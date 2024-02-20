PINCHO Wins People's Choice Award at Burgerliscious For A Remarkable 7th Time

The Latin-inspired burger and kebab concept triumphed with the Jalapeño Delight Burger — which will be available in all PINCHO stores through March 3

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PINCHO solidified its crowd-favorite status with a People's Choice Award win at Burgerliscious, South Florida's premier burger festival. This is the seventh year PINCHO has taken home the coveted recognition, and they were the first local Miami brand to win the award.

Led by Director of Culinary Adrian Sanchez and Co-Founder Otto Othman, PINCHO competed and won with the Jalapeño Delight. The dish starts with its signature PINCHO patty and is topped with Jalapeño Jack Cheese, Jalapeño Bacon Jam, Jalapeño Bacon, and Cilantro Jalapeño Aioli for a surprising balance of savory, sweet and spicy flavors.

"It's such an honor to win an award voted on by the people, and to have won it at Burgerliscious seven times is completely humbling," said Othman, who co-founded PINCHO in 2010. "We are so proud to be from Miami and to serve up our fusion of flavors people keep coming back for."

Famous for its mouthwatering burgers, kebabs (aka pinchos), fried cheese, and bowls, PINCHO quickly went from an insiders' secret obsession to a popular local hot spot across South Florida. It won the hearts and taste buds of families, foodies, and industry pros — and has won accolades every year of its 14-year history.

In June 2023, PINCHO expanded to Texas and has since opened three locations there. Two additional locations will come to Houston in 2024.

About PINCHO:

PINCHO is something uniquely Miami and beautifully international. Serving a feast of flavorful fusion, PINCHO quickly expanded to 10 popular locations throughout Florida. After an investment from Savory Fund in 2021, PINCHO is now expanding to new horizons across the country — starting with Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit PINCHO.com and follow them on Instagram.

About Savory Fund:

Savory is an innovative private equity firm that combines over $750 million in assets under management with a growth playbook that has been developed over 15 years of operating in the restaurant industry. Savory is currently invested in 11 brands: Swig, R&R BBQ, PINCHO, Via 313, Houston TX Hot Chicken, Mo' Bettahs, 86 Repairs, Saigon Hustle, Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, and South Block. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

