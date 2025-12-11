PINCOOL ANNOUNCES PRITTO PRISONER WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON CHRISTMAS DAY

The Chaotically Fun Potty Party-Escape Game Launches on Nintendo Switch 2,

Nintendo Switch, and Steam This Holiday





LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's POTTY TIME! … No, really! PinCool, in partnership with publisher Initiate Games, today announced that the prison gates are officially open: Pritto Prisoner is launching on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on December 25 - Christmas Day.

Revealed earlier this year during Nintendo Direct in Japan and followed with a successful open beta, Pritto Prisoner delivers a wildly original asymmetrical escape-action experience where bodily functions become the ultimate tools for victory! The full game launches on Christmas Day to bring the gift of chaos, comedy, and competition.

In this 4v2 party game, players choose between relentless robot guards or mischievous animal inmates determined to break free from a high-security island prison. But escaping isn't just about stealth, speed, and teamwork…it also requires their most unexpected powers of all: their pee and poop!

The game comes to life through a playful blend of design, sound, and style, featuring famed character artist Kanahei's signature art direction. Pritto Prisoner transforms irresistibly charming characters into hilariously chaotic situations, making it a game that is as fun to watch as it is to play.

KEY FEATURES:

Chaotic Tag-Based Multiplayer: Outwit robot guards or stop the animal inmates before they excrete their way to freedom in this 4v2 party showdown.

Pick Up & Play: Simple, "hide-and-seek" style mechanics make it easy for players of all ages to jump in.

Irresistible Characters: From musically inclined zebras to bumbling robots, every character comes alive with personality through Kanahei's signature art style.

From musically inclined zebras to bumbling robots, every character comes alive with personality through Kanahei's signature art style. Absurdly Fun Powers: Utilize pee-powered cannons, poop-fueled turbo boosts, and over-the-top gimmicks that bring endless laughs.

Availability Published by Initiate Games, Pritto Prisoner is available for purchase today, December 25, 2025, on Nintendo Switch and PC/Steam.

Embed code for Pritto Prisoner's launch trailer: https://youtu.be/AZT3iYBBVTM?si=XyHzHz9cXXkkcBQ2

For press assets, including screenshots, please click HERE.

About PinCool PinCool, Inc. is an entertainment production company established in Tokyo in May 2023. Specializing in console game development, PinCool works across video game planning and production for both console and PC, while also providing consulting services for entertainment businesses.

