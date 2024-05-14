Pincus Family Foundation Announces Danielle Y. Scott as First President and CEO

Scott committed to continuing the foundation's legacy of trust-based philanthropy

SEWELL, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pincus Family Foundation (PFF) has recently announced Danielle Y. Scott as its first president and chief executive officer. PFF is a family foundation committed to supporting the well-being of children. Scott previously served as the foundation's executive director – a position she's held since 2014. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the foundation's strategic initiatives, fostering partnerships and ensuring that the foundation remains true to its mission of supporting its nonprofit partners to develop and enhance programs that improve the lives of children, their families, and their communities.

Danielle Y. Scott, President and CEO of the Pincus Family Foundation

"Danielle Scott has been with the Pincus Family Foundation since its inception. She has a deep understanding of our mission and the critical role we play in investing and partnering with the organizations that serve children," says Leslie Pincus, daughter of the founders, David and Gerry Pincus. "Danielle is incredibly passionate about the work we do. We trust her implicitly and have no doubt she has the leadership, expertise and commitment to ensure the foundation continues to make a significant impact on the communities we serve."

Founded in 2005 by David and Gerry Pincus, PFF focuses on the well-being of children by funding projects, programs and capacity building in its four priority areas: creative and performing arts, education, health and wellness, and play and recreation. The foundation maintains a strong commitment to trust-based philanthropy, with an intentional focus on continuing to make good on the promise to advance equity, diversity, access and inclusion.

During her time with PFF, Scott has worked to fully operationalize the foundation and expand its impact across a wide variety of communities.

"I am honored to lead the Pincus Family Foundation as its president and CEO and look forward to expanding the foundation's reach and network," Scott says. "I am inspired by the foundation's longstanding dedication to creating positive change and am eager to collaborate with the board, staff and partners to build upon its successful history of philanthropy. Together, we will work towards achieving meaningful and sustainable impact for children, families and communities."

Along with Scott's new position, the foundation has also announced Deborah James-Vance will serve as its managing director. James-Vance has been with PFF since 2017, and has built a career working with nonprofits and for-profits to develop partnerships to reach strategic goals.

About the Pincus Family Foundation: The Pincus Family Foundation (PFF), formerly known as the Pincus Charitable Fund, was founded by philanthropist David N. Pincus (1926-2011) and wife Gerry in 2005. Pincus dedicated his time not only to providing financial assistance to those in need, but hands-on, face-to-face assistance and aid to children all around the world. At the heart of the PFF's mission is the enduring legacy of its founders. Their guiding principle, "to get involved [and] do things for other people," continues to inspire and drive the foundation's work to this day. Building upon this legacy, the second and third generations of the Pincus Family ensure that the foundation remains rooted in this legacy while adapting to the evolving needs and challenges of today. Since 2012, PFF has provided over $30 million to 287 grantee partners around the world. For more information, visit www.pincusfamilyfoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Caroline Barnhill

[email protected]

919-244-1130

SOURCE Pincus Family Foundation