Pindrop Launches Revolutionary Audio Deepfake Detection Solution to Bring Trust Back to Remote Communication

Pindrop marks a significant advancement in protecting against audio deepfakes addressing both current and future voice security challenges.

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone for Pindrop, a pioneer in voice security solutions, with the launch of its innovative technology, PindropⓇ Pulse. Developed from nearly a decade of rigorous research, Pulse introduces cutting-edge audio liveness detection capabilities for real-time identification, monitoring, and analysis of audio deepfakes. Notably, Pulse was instrumental in identifying the TTS engine used in the recent President Biden robocall attack , By leveraging advanced deep learning models for predictive assessments between real and synthetic voices, this solution is engineered to address existing fraud threats and proactively prepare for the dynamic evolution of fraudulent activities.

As we stand on the brink of what is projected to be a seismic shift in the landscape of cyberattacks— with potential damages expected to soar to $10.5 trillion by 2025 —the launch of Pulse emerges as an essential, perfectly timed defense in this critical moment. Amidst a climate where the sophistication of cyber threats is advancing at an alarming rate, this innovation addresses the paramount importance of forward-thinking technological defenses.

The efficacy and reliability of Pulse have been endorsed by leading financial institutions, including First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), which has been utilizing Pulse in beta to bolster its customer service security measures. Steve Furlong, Director of Fraud Management at FNBO, stated, "In an era where AI advancements bring both innovation and new threats, FNBO remains committed to protecting our customers and their information. In an effort to proactively combat the emerging threat of deepfakes, our partnership with Pindrop provides us with cutting-edge solutions that safeguard our customers' information with precision. After rigorous testing, we're very happy with the results - Pindrop's technology ensures our defense mechanism is robust against advanced threats. Their commitment to excellence and innovation makes them an invaluable ally in our mission to protect our customers."

In Pulse's beta testing phase, it demonstrated remarkable efficacy in voice security, pinpointing manipulated voices with just two seconds of audio and offering responses in a swift 150 milliseconds. This rapid detection and response capability allows call centers to swiftly neutralize threats in real time. Engineered to counteract four predominant types of audio fraud—replayed voices, speech synthesis, automated voice chatbots, and real-time voice conversion—adeptly mitigating the risk of audio deepfakes. Beyond its detection capabilities, Pulse enhances Pindrop's broader suite of solutions, offering seamless integration with existing authentication and fraud prevention services to fortify a holistic defense against voice communication threats.

Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO & cofounder of Pindrop, articulates the critical need to address these advanced security measures, with "Pindrop Pulse represents the company's evolution in response to increasing sophistication of attackers and allows us to answer the fundamental question of whether we are interacting with a real human or a machine" said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO & cofounder of Pindrop. "Our solution doesn't just detect deepfakes; it is a pivotal step towards reinstating trust in commerce, media, communication, and society as a whole. We're excited to be at the forefront of this charge, equipping our clients with the necessary defenses against the sophisticated cyber threats that Generative AI has created."

Pindrop's commitment to advancing the field of voice security is a beacon for those navigating the complexities of cybersecurity in the digital age. As we move forward, our united efforts toward a secure digital landscape are led by the innovative strides of Pindrop Pulse. For more information, please contact us at www.pindrop.com/deepfake or [email protected].

About Pindrop

Pindrop's solutions are leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security and trust for every voice interaction. Pindrop's solutions protect some of the biggest banks, insurers, and retailers in the world using patented technology that extracts intelligence from every call and voice encountered. Pindrop solutions help detect fraudsters and authenticate genuine customers, reducing fraud and operational costs while improving customer experience and protecting brand reputation. Pindrop, a privately held company headquartered in Atlanta, GA, was founded in 2011 by Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Dr. Paul Judge, and Dr. Mustaque Ahamad and is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP, and Vitruvian Partners. For more information, please visit pindrop.com.

