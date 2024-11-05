Pindrop unveils new Integration with Five9 for Cloud Contact Center protection

Pindrop provides real-time authentication and fraud protection for enterprise customers natively with the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pindrop , a leading provider of contact center authentication and fraud protection, announced its industry-first native integration with Five9 , provider of the Intelligent CX Platform. Through a deep, industry-first telephony integration that supports Five9's AI-powered customer experience platform, Pindrop can deliver its PindropⓇ Passport and PindropⓇ Protect solutions to Five9 customers to improve their inbound contact center authentication and security posture.

Prior to this development, Five9 and Pindrop collaborated to support their joint customers through a BYOC approach, with Pindrop solutions analyzing inbound calls through various third-party carrier integrations. But now, through a SIPREC integration with Five9, Pindrop and Five9 can provide even greater authentication and fraud detection benefits for customers who choose to leverage Five9 Telco for redundancy and reliability. This integration also includes Pindrop Self-Service from within Five9's Admin Console for the best possible customer experiences and peace of mind.

"We're excited to partner with Five9 and announce this new integration," said Rahul Sood, Chief Product Officer at Pindrop. "This is a natural evolution in our cooperation with Five9. Customers can enjoy improved protection and enhanced Pindrop utilization without the hassle of independent carrier involvement."

Pindrop's integration with Five9 allows organizations to passively authenticate inbound callers and spot fraud through a unique, multi-factor approach. Pindrop solutions analyze an inbound caller's voice, device, behavior, network, and risk patterns to enable frictionless authentication of genuine inbound callers, all while helping keep fraudsters at bay. These capabilities provide real-time benefits for Five9 customers when integrated with native AI tools like the Five9 IVA, as well as at the agent leg of an inbound call.

"Identity authentication is paramount to delivering trusted digital communications. As a recognized leader in fraud protection, Pindrop is an important solution to give organizations confidence in every voice call," said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP of Global Partners, Five9. "By establishing a preferred integration path with Pindrop, our joint customers can deploy Pindrop even faster than before and protect themselves against bad actors."

"Five9 is a fantastic partner," Pindrop SVP of Partners, Sumant Mauskar said. "Very early on in the partnership, Five9 understood the deep fraud and authentication challenges that contact centers face, and they went out of their way to ensure Pindrop was able to integrate successfully to support Five9 customers."

