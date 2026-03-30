PINE BLUFF WINS NATIONAL COMPETITIVE T-MOBILE GRANT FOR "BLUES JUNCTION" LANDMARK MONUMENT

City Selected Among Just 25 Winners from 900 Applications for Monument Honoring Delta Blues Heritage

20-Foot Landmark to Celebrate Blues Hall of Fame Inductee J. Mayo "Ink" Williams at Intersection of National Blues and Heritage Tourism Corridors

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluff Downtown Development has been awarded a T-Mobile Hometown Grant to create "Blues Junction," a dramatic 20-foot landmark sculpture celebrating Delta blues heritage and honoring the city's documented role in American music history. Hometown Grants are part of T-Mobile's massive 5-year commitment announced in April 2021to help bridge the digital divide, expand connectivity, deliver essential wireless services and more to small towns and rural communities across the country.

Blues Junction Monument to be installed at Delta Rhythm and Bayous Blues and Wellness Plaza in Downtown Pine Bluff Post this T-Mobile Hometown Grant Award Presentation to Pine Bluff Downtown Development for "Blues Junction" Monument for Delta Rhythm and Bayous Blues and Wellness Plaza.

Pine Bluff was selected as one of only 25 winners from approximately 900 applications nationwide —a less than 3% acceptance rate—making this one of the most competitive community grant programs in the country. The grant will fund the Blues Junction monument within the recently opened Delta Rhythm & Bayous Blues & Wellness Plaza , the nation's largest outdoor gallery dedicated to Delta music and culture, once completed.

"This grant validates what Pine Bluff has always known—our heritage has national significance," said Mayor Vivian Flowers . "Blues Junction will honor the documented history of Delta blues in the Arkansas Delta, commemorate the freedom struggles that intersected here, and celebrate the musicians whose creativity shaped American music."

To date, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has provided over $21 million in grant funding to 475 communities across 49 states and Puerto Rico, funding projects to revitalize community buildings and main streets, launch small business incubators, invest in youth and more.

WHERE HERITAGE TRAILS CONVERGE

The Blues Junction monument will be installed near the potential convergence of more than a dozen state, regional, and national heritage trails, including portions of the Trail of Tears routes, Civil War heritage trails, and emerging Delta music heritage corridors.

This site sits at the epicenter of documented historical events spanning 160+ years:

Trail of Tears Passages (1839, 1842) – Cherokee Chief John Ross and Black Seminole Chief John Horse passed through on Arkansas River forced removals

– Cherokee Chief John Ross and Black Seminole Chief John Horse passed through on Arkansas River forced removals Battle of Pine Bluff (1863) – Major Civil War battle where freedom seekers defended their contraband camp

– Major Civil War battle where freedom seekers defended their contraband camp Contraband Camp (1863-1865) – One of the largest refuges in the Trans-Mississippi West, sheltering 3,000-5,000 people escaping slavery

– One of the largest refuges in the Trans-Mississippi West, sheltering 3,000-5,000 people escaping slavery UAPB Founding (1875) – Joseph Carter Corbin established Branch Normal College six years before Booker T. Washington founded Tuskegee Institute

– Joseph Carter Corbin established Branch Normal College six years before Booker T. Washington founded Tuskegee Institute Civil Rights Infrastructure (1920s-1960s) – Pine Bluff trained attorneys including Wiley Branton (lead attorney for Little Rock Nine) and Harold Flowers (Arkansas NAACP builder)

– Pine Bluff trained attorneys including Wiley Branton (lead attorney for Little Rock Nine) and Harold Flowers (Arkansas NAACP builder) Delta Blues Development – The convergence of the world's three longest bayous created unique conditions that produced the distinctive "bayou sound"

"This location represents a true junction—where freedom struggles intersected across generations, where cultures converged, where geography shaped music," said Mayor Flowers.

Come see for yourself and visit Downtown Pine Bluff, today!

THE MONUMENT: DESIGN AND FEATURES

The Blues Junction monument will serve as both a dramatic visual landmark and educational resource:

20-Foot Sculptural Pole – Striking vertical landmark visible throughout downtown

– Striking vertical landmark visible throughout downtown Vinyl Record Crown – Two large stylized back-to-back vinyl records labeled "Blues Junction" creating an iconic photographic backdrop

– Two large stylized back-to-back vinyl records labeled "Blues Junction" creating an iconic photographic backdrop Directional Sign Blades – Markers pointing toward key cities in Delta blues history (Memphis, St. Louis, Chicago, Indianola MS, New Orleans) showing Pine Bluff's position within the blues migration network

– Markers pointing toward key cities in Delta blues history (Memphis, St. Louis, Chicago, Indianola MS, New Orleans) showing Pine Bluff's position within the blues migration network Artistic Ornamentation – Sculptural elements inspired by Delta music culture, evoking rhythm, sound, and movement

– Sculptural elements inspired by Delta music culture, evoking rhythm, sound, and movement Interactive Interpretive Element – Adjacent granite marker featuring 12-15 narratives about significant people, places, and events, enhanced by digital soundscape accessible via QR code with music, oral histories, and interpretive audio

HONORING J. MAYO "INK" WILLIAMS: PINE BLUFF'S BLUES PIONEER

The monument prominently honors J. Mayo "Ink" Williams, a Pine Bluff native whose contributions to blues history are documented in recording archives and recognized by the Blues Hall of Fame.

Williams became the first African American producer at a major record label (Paramount Records and later Decca) and played a pivotal role in commercial recording of blues and "race records" during the critical 1920s-1930s period.

Williams discovered, recorded, and produced legendary blues artists including Big Bill Broonzy, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Ma Rainey, and Tampa Red. His work as producer, talent scout, and industry pioneer helped shape the sound and business of blues music, representing the bridge between Delta blues origins and the commercial recording industry that spread the blues nationally.

"J. Mayo 'Ink' Williams deserves recognition alongside the great names in blues history," said Jimmy Cunningham, Tourism Development Director, Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission. "He didn't just play the blues—he recorded it, produced it, and built the infrastructure that allowed Delta blues to reach mass audiences. His contributions are documented in recording archives and the actual recordings that still exist today."

Williams' Blues Hall of Fame induction cements his place in music history. Blues Junction brings that recognition home to Pine Bluff.

Learn about our music, art and history. Visit the DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza, today!

THE GREAT MIGRATION CONNECTION

The directional sign blades pointing toward Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, and other cities reflect the Great Migration—the massive movement of African Americans from the rural South to Northern cities between 1916 and 1970.

Pine Bluff was both an origin point and a junction in this migration. Musicians traveled north carrying the bayou sound to Chicago and other cities where they influenced urban blues, jazz, and R&B. UAPB students took their education throughout the South and North. Families fleeing Jim Crow made Pine Bluff a stopping point on journeys north.

"The Great Migration was about choices—difficult, life-changing choices about where to seek freedom and opportunity," explained Cunningham. "Blues Junction acknowledges Pine Bluff's role in those movements of people, culture, and music."

GEOGRAPHIC SIGNIFICANCE

Pine Bluff's position near the convergence of the world's three longest bayous—Bayou Bartholomew, Bayou Meto, and the Arkansas River Delta system—created unique geographic and cultural conditions.

The isolation of bayou communities meant musicians developed distinctive styles passed down through families. The rhythm of river work influenced musical patterns. The gathering places along bayous—fish camps, riverside churches, steamboat landings—became venues where music was shared and evolved, creating the "bayou sound."

INTEGRATION WITH DRB CULTURAL DISTRICT

Blues Junction enhances the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Blues & Wellness Plaza , which opened February 27, 2026, as the nation's largest outdoor gallery dedicated to Delta music and culture, once complete.

Together, the plaza and Blues Junction create a comprehensive cultural heritage experience spanning Civil War and emancipation history, Trail of Tears acknowledgment, Delta blues heritage, UAPB's educational legacy, civil rights infrastructure, and contemporary cultural programming.

"The DRB Blues & Wellness Plaza established the foundation," explained Sheri Storie, Executive Director, Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission. "Blues Junction adds an iconic landmark that will become synonymous with Pine Bluff's cultural heritage."

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Blues Junction is designed as an economic development tool leveraging heritage tourism. Strategic advantages include heritage trail positioning, photographic appeal for social media sharing, multi-site integration with other Pine Bluff attractions, and educational depth through interactive content.

Heritage tourists average $200-400 per visit on lodging, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Blues Junction is projected to attract 10,000-25,000 additional annual visitors, generating significant economic impact for Pine Bluff businesses.

"Cultural heritage tourism is sustainable economic development," said Michael McCray, Public Relations and Cultural Development Specialist, Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission. "Unlike extractive industries, our heritage can't be depleted or moved. Blues Junction leverages permanent assets to create ongoing economic benefit."

Check out the Economic Impact Study for the DRB Cultural & Entertainment District.

DOCUMENTED AUTHENTICITY

Every claim about Pine Bluff's heritage significance can be verified through primary sources:

Geographic Facts – U.S. Geological Survey confirms bayou measurements

– U.S. Geological Survey confirms bayou measurements J. Mayo Williams – Blues Hall of Fame records, recording archives document his career

– Blues Hall of Fame records, recording archives document his career UAPB History – Institutional records prove 1875 founding

– Institutional records prove 1875 founding Civil War Events – Federal military records, battlefield archaeology

– Federal military records, battlefield archaeology Trail of Tears Routes – Steamboat manifests, tribal records

– Steamboat manifests, tribal records Civil Rights Leaders – Court records, NAACP archives

– Court records, NAACP archives Federal Writers' Project – Library of Congress houses largest collection of freedom seeker testimonies

"Every interpretive marker at Blues Junction will cite primary sources," said Cunningham. "Every claim can be verified. That's the foundation for heritage tourism that endures."

COMMUNITY RESPONSE

Ivan Whitfield, Pine Bluff NAACP President: "This monument commemorates real African American history—the suffering that produced the blues, the resistance that built institutions, the creativity that changed American culture."

Jerry McCoy, Blues Hall of Fame Inductee (2011): " The plaza is a part of the rebirth of Pine Bluff, and it is such a good example of what is to come. I love Pine Bluff, I always have. I used to walk up and down Main Street—it was such a happening place back then and I hope to see it like that again. I think in the near future we're going to see downtown main street really popping again."

IMPLEMENTATION TIMELINE

Current – Grant award announcement

– Grant award announcement Q2 2026 – Finalize design with fabrication firm

– Finalize design with fabrication firm Q3 2026 – Monument fabrication

– Monument fabrication Q4 2026 – Site preparation and installation

– Site preparation and installation Early 2027 – Grand unveiling ceremony

– Grand unveiling ceremony Ongoing – Educational programming and heritage tourism marketing

The project will be completed through partnership among the Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission, Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, T-Mobile Hometown Grant program, and selected design/fabrication firm.

NATIONAL VALIDATION

The T-Mobile Hometown Grant's less than 3% acceptance rate provides independent validation of Pine Bluff's heritage story.

"This wasn't Pine Bluff claiming our own significance—this was a national jury selecting us based on merit," emphasized Mayor Flowers. "They reviewed our documentation, our authentic historical connections, and our comprehensive vision. They selected us because our story is compelling, our heritage is verified, and our strategy is sound."

VISITOR EXPERIENCE

When unveiled in early 2027, visitors will experience:

Visual Drama – 20-foot landmark with distinctive vinyl record crown

– 20-foot landmark with distinctive vinyl record crown Wayfinding Context – Directional markers showing Pine Bluff's position in blues geography

– Directional markers showing Pine Bluff's position in blues geography Historical Education – Interpretive markers explaining documented events

– Interpretive markers explaining documented events Digital Engagement – QR codes unlocking audio content, oral histories, expert commentary

– QR codes unlocking audio content, oral histories, expert commentary Photography Opportunity – Iconic backdrop encouraging social media sharing

– Iconic backdrop encouraging social media sharing Multiple Layers – Immediate visual impact plus extensive educational content for deeper exploration

"We designed Blues Junction for everyone," explained Dr. Angelisa Henry, Executive Director, Pine Bluff Downtown Development. "A family stopping for a photo gets an impressive landmark. A blues enthusiast gets J. Mayo Williams' story. A history student gets primary source citations. Every visitor takes away something meaningful."

LOOKING AHEAD

While Blues Junction itself is a standalone achievement, city leaders see it as catalyst for broader heritage tourism development including increased visitation, enhanced programming, educational partnerships, additional heritage markers, and eventual National Park Service affiliated area designation for Pine Bluff.

"Blues Junction is a beginning, not an ending," said Mayor Flowers. "It's the iconic landmark that announces: Pine Bluff has heritage worth discovering. Once visitors come for Blues Junction, they discover UAPB, our Civil War sites, our bayou trails, our architecture, our living musical culture."

CONCLUSION

Mayo "Ink" Williams recorded the blues. Freedom seekers defended their community at Pine Bluff. Joseph Corbin founded UAPB. Wiley Branton integrated Little Rock Central High School. The bayou sound influenced American music.

These are documented facts verified through archives and primary sources. This is Pine Bluff's heritage.

"Our ancestors achieved extraordinary things," concluded Mayor Flowers. "They created music that changed the world. They built institutions that educated generations. They fought for freedom across centuries. Blues Junction ensures their achievements are permanently honored, their stories are accurately told, and their legacy inspires everyone who visits Pine Bluff."

Welcome to Blues Junction. Where documented Delta blues heritage comes to life.

Media Contact: Michael McCray, Public Relations & Cultural Development Specialist, Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission Phone: (870) 543-0024 Email: [email protected]

ABOUT T-MOBILE HOMETOWN GRANTS

The T-Mobile Hometown Grant program supports community projects that strengthen local identity and celebrate heritage. The program received approximately 900 applications with only 25 communities selected—a less than 3% acceptance rate.

ABOUT THE DELTA RHYTHM & BAYOUS CULTURAL DISTRICT

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District celebrates the intersection of geography, culture, and music in the Arkansas Delta. The DRB Plaza opened February 27, 2026, as the nation's largest outdoor gallery dedicated to Delta music and culture once complete. Blues Junction will enhance the district as an iconic landmark. For more information: www.explorepinebluff.com

SOURCE Pine Bluff A&P Commission