Pine Environmental Acquires Terratech

WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Environmental Services ("Pine Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental testing and measurement equipment, is proud to announce the acquisition of Terratech Environmental Equipment & Supplies ("Terratech").

Founded in 2006, and based in Tempe, AZ, Terratech serves the greater Arizona environmental market for air, water quality and soil sampling equipment. Terratech provides equipment rentals, equipment and supplies sales, and equipment maintenance and calibration services.

"I am pleased to welcome Terratech to the Pine family and look forward to serving their customers with the highest quality equipment, service and support. We are eager to expand our presence in the region to support the growth of our customers," remarked John Roush, CEO of Pine Environmental. Dean Ferrin, Founder and Owner of Terratech, said "I am pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Pine team. I am fully committed to support the transition to Pine ownership while continuing to provide customers with the highest level of service, as they have come to expect."

About Pine Environmental Services : Pine Environmental is a leading provider of testing and measurement equipment, serving customers in critical and growing end markets including environmental services and non-destructive testing ("NDT"). With a commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, Pine Environmental delivers comprehensive solutions including equipment rentals, new and used equipment sales, consumables, and repair and calibration services to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

For more media inquiries, please contact: Melissa Tyner, Sr. Manager, Commercial Sales:

