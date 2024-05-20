Pine Environmental Services Appoints John Roush as New CEO

WINDSOR, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Environmental Services ("Pine Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental testing and measurement equipment, is proud to announce the appointment of John Roush as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Roush has served on Pine Environmental's Board of Directors since December 2019 and will continue to do so as CEO. He succeeds Will Keresey, who was at the Company since 2022.

Mr. Roush brings over three decades of executive experience to Pine Environmental, having previously served as the CEO of Novanta, Inc., a publicly traded technology manufacturer. He also served as President of the environmental business group of PerkinElmer, a global leader in environmental instrumentation, software and services. In addition, Mr. Roush has served as president or business leader of PerkinElmer Optoelectronics, ILC Technology, Autolite Products and Ficht Fuel Injection. Mr. Roush has also served on the board of directors of nine different companies throughout his career.

"John brings a wealth of relevant experience as a strategic business leader within the environmental testing and measurement industry. His long and successful track record as an executive, combined with his deep knowledge of Pine Environmental's equipment base, end markets and customers, make John the ideal candidate to accelerate the growth and strategic development of the Company," said Anjali Jolly, a member of Pine Environmental's Board of Directors and Managing Partner at ACON Investments, the Company's financial sponsor.

"We would also like to thank Will for the many contributions during his tenure and we wish him all the best in the future," added Gino Dellomo, another member of Pine Environmental's Board of Directors and a Partner at ACON Investments.

"I am honored to join Pine Environmental as CEO," remarked John Roush. "I am eager to leverage my experience to accelerate growth, drive innovation, strengthen customer relationships and solidify the Company's position as the market leader."

About Pine Environmental Services : Pine Environmental is a leading provider of environmental testing and measurement equipment, serving customers in critical and growing end markets. With a commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, Pine Environmental delivers comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

