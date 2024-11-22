Pine Environmental Services Expands Into Detroit Metro Area

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Environmental Services ("Pine Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental testing and measurement equipment, is proud to announce the opening of its Michigan branch in the Detroit metro area, in Northville, Michigan. This strategic expansion reflects Pine Environmental's ongoing commitment to expanding accessibility to its flexible equipment solutions and expert technical support to customers across North America.

The greater Michigan region is a critical market for environmental testing, which Pine Environmental enters with extensive customer relationships, having previously served the area through its branch in Cleveland, Ohio. With the new Detroit branch conveniently located near customers along the I-275 corridor, the Company aims to strengthen and grow its relationships in the region by enhancing accessibility to its industry-leading fleet of air and water quality testing equipment and environmental monitoring tools.

"Detroit represents a vital market for Pine Environmental as we continue to expand our footprint and provide best-in-class equipment solutions to our customers," said John Roush, CEO of Pine Environmental. "With the new branch, our network is expanded to 38 locations in the U.S. and Canada – by far the most in the industry. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to growth and to meeting the needs of our customers wherever they work and reinforces Pine Environmental's role as a trusted partner across industries."

Jason Davis, Pine Environmental' s Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the significance of the branch opening as part of the Company's long-term growth strategy. "Expanding our presence in Detroit underscores our focus on delivering exceptional service to customers while positioning Pine to capture new opportunities in this dynamic market," remarked Davis. "Our Detroit team will embody our Company's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction."

