Pine Environmental Services LLC Appoints Michael Cintron as Vice President of Sales

WINDSOR, N.J., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Environmental Services LLC ("Pine Environmental"), a leading provider of environmental monitoring equipment and services, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Cintron as its new Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Cintron has a rich history of successful sales leadership spanning environmental solutions and B2B services. Additionally, he brings a deep expertise and proven track record of driving sustainable growth while delivering exemplary customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Cintron to our team," said William Keresey, CEO of Pine Environmental. "His extensive experience in sales leadership and his strategic vision align with our company's goals and values. We are confident that his dynamic leadership style and commitment to customers will drive our sales team to new heights of success."

Prior to joining Pine Environmental, Mr. Cintron served as Area Director of Sales at Republic Services, an environmental service solutions company focused on recycling and waste management. During this time, he was responsible for leading a high-performing sales team and driving double-digit growth in revenue. His strategic sales plans and innovative approaches to customer relationship management have consistently exceeded expectations and positioned him as a trusted leader in the industry. Mr. Cintron also holds a diverse background in sales and management, with previous roles including Regional Vice President of Sales at Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel and General Manager at Cintas. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

"I am honored to join Pine Environmental and to lead its sales team during this exciting period of growth," said Mr. Cintron. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive revenue growth, strengthen customer relationships and contribute to the continued success of the company."

About Pine Environmental: Pine Environmental is a leading provider of environmental monitoring equipment and services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of customers across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, Pine Environmental is dedicated to helping clients achieve their environmental monitoring goals.

For media inquiries, please contact: Chris Warhol, Marketing Manager: [email protected]

