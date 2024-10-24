Pine Gate Renewables Closes $288 Million Preferred Equity Financing with Blackstone Credit & Insurance

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pine Gate Renewables, LLC, announced the closing of a $288 million preferred equity investment with funds affiliated with Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("Blackstone"). The investment supports six solar projects across two states totaling 780 MWdc, all backed by corporate offtake agreements. The new partnership with Blackstone illustrates Pine Gate's preference to execute replicable, scalable transactions and underscores the company's role as a preferred provider of commercial renewable energy solutions.

"Leading Pine Gate's first preferred equity investment was a significant milestone for our team and the enterprise at large," said Meghan Comiskey, Executive Vice President for Structured Finance at Pine Gate Renewables. "A multiportfolio transaction with the exceptional partnership of Blackstone enables us to scale our business efficiently as we generate The Power of Tomorrow™."

The transaction represents the new paradigm of renewable energy project finance.

Zach Rubenstein, Managing Director at Blackstone Credit & Insurance added: "Pine Gate is a high-quality developer with a strong track record and we look forward to growing our partnership with them. This transaction is emblematic of our differentiated origination and structuring capabilities in the energy transition sectors, where we seek to deliver great outcomes for our partners and investors as a leading player in the market."

Stoel Rives LLP advised Pine Gate Renewables on the transaction. Milbank LLP advised Blackstone Credit & Insurance.

