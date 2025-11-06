Pine Glo Brings The Reminiscents Project to Local Memory Care Communities

Alzheimer's Awareness Month initiative aims to spark memory through scent

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Pine Glo is giving back close to home with The Reminiscents Project. In honor of Alzheimer's Awareness Month and inspired by research linking scent and improved memory, Pine Glo will donate a full suite of its disinfectant cleaning products, including its lavender-scented, purple cleaner – the color of Alzheimer's awareness – to assisted living and memory care facilities across Eastern Wake County and beyond.

The Reminiscents Project

Researchers have found that scent may play a surprising role in keeping memories alive. A 2023 UC Irvine study reported that seniors exposed to a variety of scents during their sleep saw a 226 percent improvement in short-term memory, highlighting just how powerful smell can be in preserving and sparking memory.

As a trusted value brand, Pine Glo provides dependable cleaning and disinfecting power at a lower cost, making it an affordable way to keep spaces fresh, healthy and welcoming. With this donation, the company aims to create environments where the smell of clean can spark comfort, connection and even cherished memories for residents and caregivers.

"Our goal has always been to keep families safe and healthy with reliable, affordable disinfecting power," said Matthew Diehl, President of Pine Glo. "With The Reminiscents Project, we're taking that one step further by using scent as a bridge to memory, and honoring the resilience of Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers."

Deliveries will take place throughout November at facilities across North Carolina. Communities, families and staff are encouraged to spark their own memory moments through scent at home, or visit www.reminiscentsproject.com to learn more and request a Pine Glo Reminiscents delivery to a local facility.

ABOUT PINE GLO

Since 1979, Pine Glo has delivered effective and affordable disinfectant cleaning solutions trusted by families across the U.S. Based in Zebulon, NC, this family-run business is known for its reliable cleaning power at a value price. Pine Glo is an EPA-registered all-purpose disinfecting cleaner, proven to kill germs and viruses on hard, nonporous surfaces. Each batch is produced under rigorous quality testing with exceptionally low tolerance for variation, ensuring consistent strength, safety and performance. With its commitment to dependable disinfecting power and everyday value, Pine Glo continues to help households and communities stay clean, healthy and protected.

