Pine Grove Financial Group's Matt Gulbransen Named Top Wealth Advisor in Minnesota by Forbes

Founder and CEO recognized as #1 advisor for high-net-worth clients in Minnesota on Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list

MINNEAPOLIS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Grove Financial Group announced today that Matt Gulbransen, founder and CEO, has been named the top wealth advisor in Minnesota for high-net-worth clients by Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list.

"This recognition belongs to our entire team and the clients who have trusted us with their financial futures," said Gulbransen. "It's a reminder of our responsibility — helping people make decisions that will affect their lives for decades to come. We don't take that lightly."

Matt Gulbransen, Founder & CEO, Pine Grove Financial Group

Forbes' rankings are conducted by SHOOK Research and evaluate advisors based on multiple dimensions: assets under management, client retention rates, regulatory compliance history, industry experience, and the quality of practices advisors maintain in serving their clients. The methodology prioritizes advisors who build lasting client relationships and maintain clean compliance records over time.

Pine Grove Financial Group specializes in comprehensive retirement planning for executives and high-net-worth individuals, coordinating investment strategy with tax planning, Social Security timing, withdrawal sequencing, and estate considerations.

About Pine Grove Financial Group

Pine Grove Financial Group is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving executives and high-net-worth clients preparing for and living in retirement. The firm specializes in comprehensive retirement planning that coordinates investment management, tax strategy, withdrawal planning, and benefit optimization. For more information, visit www.pinegrovefg.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Gulbransen

Pine Grove Financial Group

(651) 615-2756

[email protected]

SOURCE Pine Grove Financial Group