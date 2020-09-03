Pine Ridge to commemorate community bonds and updates with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

In support of and compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place over the course of three 45 minute sessions allowing for 100 attendees each session. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot at a session by calling the community office at (810) 735-9422. Event session times are 5:30 – 6:15 p.m., 6:30 – 7:15 p.m., and 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Hand sanitizing stations and masks will be available for attendees. The event area will be sanitized between sessions.

Among the community updates that will be celebrated at Pine Ridge include a new playground, a new basketball court, and a new picnic area with grills. Broader community updates, such as new homes, new signage, improved community landscaping, and new speed bumps have also been completed.

Pine Ridge is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $430 thousand in community upgrades and improvements. Additionally, Havenpark has procured, sold, or leased 16 current-year model manufactured homes at Pine Ridge, providing an outstanding source of quality, affordable housing for working families, individuals, and retirees in Genesee County.

"I've lived here for nine years, this month," said Doyle Sharp, a resident at Pine Ridge. "We're happy with a lot that's going on. The improvements that they're making are pretty nice. They put in a playground for the kids. Most of the time things are perfect here in the park. I love being here."

"The improvements are important to me because I want people to be happy where they live... It makes me feel good to know that there is pride in my community. When my residents come home at night, they can say, 'It makes me feel nice to live here,'" said Pine Ridge community manager, Tiffany Simpson.

"These projects have taken a lot of time and effort but the reactions of the residents make it all worth it. It's been fulfilling to know that these projects are making an impact on our residents," said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities.

"Our community residents are our top priority and to be able to hear their positive feedback is very rewarding. Recent events have hit many families in our communities hard and we make it our professional mission to create a community that they can love coming home to," said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities. "Pine Ridge is a beautiful community and we couldn't be happier to hear the positive feedback from the residents. Building caring communities is central to our mission at Havenpark and Pine Ridge is a great example of management and residents coming together to make that happen," said J. Anthony Antonelli, Chairman of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

