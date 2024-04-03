Pine-Sol® Announces Reformulated Multi-Surface Cleaners, Delivering 2x the Cleaning Power

Pine-Sol® Multi-Surface Cleaners help households cut through grease, grime and dirt with greater concentration.

OAKLAND, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon Pine-Sol's legacy of delivering powerful cleaners, today, the company announced the launch of its new and improved line of Multi-Surface Cleaners. The new formulation of all Scented Pine-Sol® Multi-Surface Cleaners, including Lemon Fresh, Lavender Clean® and Refreshing Clean, is two times more concentrated than before, offering twice the cleaning power in each drop1.

Courtesy of Pine-Sol

Consumers can now experience a next-level clean that will continue to be a part of their routine for generations to come. Key features of the new Multi-Surface Cleaners include:

New Bold Scent: The reformulated line of cleaners features Pine-Sol's latest scent, Refreshing Clean. Inspired by fresh linen with notes of Citrus, Pear Jasmine, and Rose, Refreshing Clean is available in stores nationwide and replaces Sparkling Wave.

The reformulated line of cleaners features Pine-Sol's latest scent, Refreshing Clean. Inspired by fresh linen with notes of Citrus, Pear Jasmine, and Rose, Refreshing Clean is available in stores nationwide and replaces Sparkling Wave. Long Lasting: The new concentrated formula also allows users to make the same amount of cleaning solution as before with half the amount of Pine-Sol, so every bottle lasts twice as long 2 .

The new concentrated formula also allows users to make the same amount of cleaning solution as before with half the amount of Pine-Sol, so every bottle lasts twice as long . Easier to Store, and Easier to Pour: With more cleaning power packed into every ounce, the new cleaners allow for the use of less product, making it easier for households to do more with less 3 . Plus, the smaller bottle means both the amount of water shipped and the amount of plastic used per drop of cleaning product has been reduced.

With more cleaning power packed into every ounce, the new cleaners allow for the use of less product, making it easier for households to do more with less . Plus, the smaller bottle means both the amount of water shipped and the amount of plastic used per drop of cleaning product has been reduced. Versatility: From kitchen floors to bathrooms, sinks and trashcans, these cleaners can cut through tough grease and grime, all while leaving a fresh scent and no sticky residue.

The household favorite and newly formulated Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner kills 99.9% of germs, including cold and flu viruses, even when diluted4 now.

"Today's consumers are tasked with finding simple solutions that deliver a clean home without sacrificing efficacy," said Yating Wong, Senior Director of Marketing at The Clorox Company. "With its powerful concentrated formula and versatile application, our new Multi-Surface Cleaners better meet this demand by providing consumers with a superior clean, saving them time and space. No matter how big or small the job is, Pine-Sol has you covered."

The launch of the reformulated cleaners comes on the heels of Diane Amos' anniversary with the brand. Best known as The Pine-Sol Lady, Diane has served as the face of Pine-Sol, appearing in iconic advertising campaigns for 30 years. From checklists to helpful tips, Diane Amos is synonymous with helping homes achieve That Kind of Clean.

Reformulated Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaners are now available for purchase at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about the new line of cleaners, please visit: https://www.pinesol.com/products/

1 When used as directed/vs. previous Pine-Sol® Pine/Scented Formula

2 When to used to clean diluted vs previous Original/Scented Pine-Sol® Multi-Surface Cleaner.

3 When diluted vs. previous Pine-Sol® Multi-Surface Cleaner.

4 When used as directed, on hard nonporous surfaces

