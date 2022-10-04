Pine Street School Named Apple Distinguished School

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Street School is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for its emphasis on student agency, independence, and action through the implementation of Apple technology. As a New York City-based International School, Pine Street School creates globally minded learners who seek out opportunities to take action and who are empowered because of technology to research topics, global issues & answers to questions that spark their interest.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.

"The technology-infused learning at Pine Street School is a credit to the hard work and dedication of all of our teachers and staff who consistently incorporate Apple technologies or products into the curriculum," said Eileen Baker, head of school. "94% of our teachers are Apple Teachers, and they ensure that students of all ages master technology to enhance their international learning through the use of digital tools and resources. This recognition by Apple showcases the continuous growth in our students' innovation and creativity and their ability to participate in a connected classroom environment."

The selection of Pine Street School as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success as an innovator and provider of a compelling learning environment that engages students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement. Through our 1:1 iPad and MacBook program, our learners develop and apply strategies for critical and creative thinking, engage in inquiry, make connections, and apply new understandings and skills in different contexts. The primary technology curriculum encompasses six standards that include:

Creativity & Innovation

Communication & Collaboration

Research & Information Fluency

Critical Thinking & Problem Solving

Digital Citizenship

Technology, Operations & Concepts

Whether learners are creating stop motion videos in iMovie about the impact of composting, developing app prototypes in Keynote to solve a problem, or hosting online marketplaces on their iPad, Pine Street students are continually given the opportunity to develop advanced technological skills for their future.

Pine Street School , located at 25 Pine Street in the Financial District, is a fully accredited International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years Program from Nursery through 8th Grade with Spanish or Mandarin Immersion. Using highly respected international curriculums and the latest educational research, Pine Street School delivers a rigorous, inquiry-based approach to learning, prioritizing student agency, technological fluency, and a developed global perspective.

