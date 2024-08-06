Pine Trace Golf Club Announces Exciting Renovation Project

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Trace Golf Club is thrilled to announce a major renovation project that will enhance the golfing experience for our guests. Starting Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Pine Trace will temporarily close its facilities to renovate the golf course and practice facilities.

The scope of our renovation will include improving the tees, greens, fairways, cart paths, drainage, and irrigation system. In addition, the driving range will be relocated to create an excellent practice area.

Pine Trace Golf Club

Pine Trace is also currently in the design phase for a new special events venue. This venue will offer a unique setting for weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings, further enhancing the club's offerings.

"Our goal is to elevate the overall guest experience and to reestablish Pine Trace Golf Club as a leader in public golf in Metro Detroit," said Michael Bylen, Owner and Operator of Pine Trace Golf Club.

The newly renovated Pine Trace Golf Club is expected to reopen in Spring 2026, and the banquet venue is expected to open in Spring 2027.

During the renovation, Pine Trace encourages guests to visit its sister courses, Shepherd's Hollow and Cherry Creek, which will remain open and ready to provide a high-quality golfing experience.

Key Highlights of the Renovation:

Comprehensive upgrade of course greens and tees

Enhanced landscaping and new cart paths

Reimagined practice area

We are confident that the improvements will significantly enhance the golfing experience at Pine Trace Golf Club. We appreciate our guests' continued support during this exciting time of transformation.

For more information and updates on the renovation project, please visit our website at www.pinetrace.com and follow us on social media.

About Pine Trace Golf Club:

Pine Trace Golf Club, located in Rochester Hills, Michigan, is a premier public golf course designed by Arthur Hills. Established in 1989, the club offers an 18-hole course nestled among 193 wooded acres, providing a Northern Michigan ambiance dedicated to offering an exceptional golfing experience.

