Pine Tree Recovery Center Announces Partnership with Maine Community Health Options

Pine Tree Recovery Center is a private, state-licensed and JCAHO accredited substance use treatment center located in the heart of Portland, Maine. Pine Tree Recovery Center offers medically supervised inpatient detoxification and outpatient substance use treatment services. Inpatient detoxification services help individuals overcome the physical withdrawals of substance use in a comfortable, medically supervised setting. Outpatient services are for those who have already completed inpatient treatment or need the flexibility to continue to work or take care of a family while receiving treatment. Pine Tree Recovery Center helps individuals throughout the state of Maine as well as neighboring states of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Co-Ops, such as Maine Community Health Options, operate with a patient-first mission, independent from government agencies or commercial insurers. Maine Community Health strives for productive partnerships with its members, businesses, and health organizations to improve health while controlling costs for members.

Program Director, John Buro, states, "We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Maine Community Health Options as an in-network provider. This will expand access to those struggling with substance use disorders while offering the highest quality of care."

Maine Community Health Options is one of five such Co-Op plans active across the nation and has successfully maintained affordable health insurance premiums even as the nation's health care costs continue to rise.

For general information about the services offered at Pine Tree Recovery Center, including questions about their partnership with Maine Community Health Options, contact Program Director, John Buro, or visit their website at https://www.pinetreerecovery.com/.

