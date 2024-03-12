Pineapple Financial Inc. Hosts Third Annual Charitable 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament to Benefit MLSE Foundation

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), ("the Company or "Pineapple"), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced that it hosted its 3rd Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 9, 2024 raising over $21,700 for the MLSE Foundation, the youth-focused charitable arm of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd..

All proceeds from the tournament went directly to the MLSE Foundation to support its charitable causes, including building sports facilities, providing equipment, and delivering empowering programs aimed at creating positive change in the lives of young people.

Over the past three years, Pineapple has now raised over $50,000 for the Foundation.

"We were thrilled to host this Tournament in support of the MLSE Foundation," said Christa Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer at Pineapple Financial Inc. "We believe in the power of sport to bring communities together. By partnering with MLSE Foundation, we hope to contribute to their mission of positively impacting young people's lives in our community."

In raising the proceeds, Pineapple brought together hundreds of industry participants across Canada, including lenders, lawyers, realtors, brokers, appraisers, insurers, staff, and clients. Pineapple's partners generously supported this event: MLSE , MSLE Foundation , Community Trust , First National , EQ Bank , MCAP , Top Law Firm , Strive Capital , CMI Financial Group , VWR Capital Corp. , Haventree Bank , MCAN Financial , Glasslake Funding , Team You First , Indochino , The University of British Columbia , Bridgewater Bank , No Days Wasted , RMG Mortgages , RFA Mortgage, NPX , CMLS/AVEO , Ginkgo , Scotiabank , Home Trust , Canada Basketball , and Stockton & Bush , which assisted by sponsoring teams, donating items for door prizes and a silent auction, volunteering at the event, and supporting the participants.

"This event reflects our commitment to supporting communities across Canada," added Ms. Mitchell. "Pineapple believes that together, we can make an impactful difference in the lives of underprivileged youth through the joy of sports. We are eager to continue collaborating with the MLSE Foundation to create lasting opportunities for the youth in our communities."

"The MLSE Foundation has spent over a decade investing millions of dollars into youth and communities faced with barriers," said Brett Fyfer, Campaign Manager at MLSE Foundation. "We are proud to partner with Pineapple Financial Inc. for the third year to raise funds and awareness to address systemic barriers preventing youth from reaching their potential."

About MLSE Foundation

MLSE Foundation is the charitable arm of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE). With a mission to improve the lives of youth through sport and recreation, MLSE Foundation focuses on providing outlets for underprivileged youth, establishing sustainable programs, and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.mlsefoundation.org .

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on the long-term success of agents and brokers and the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

