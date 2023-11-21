Pineapple Financial Inc. Places 27th on the Report on Business Top Growing Canadian Companies for 2023

The company earned a spot with a three-year growth of 1,452 percent.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced it placed No. 27 out of 425 companies on the Report on Business (Globe and Mail) 2023 Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

The Globe and Mail list ranks Canadian companies based on three-year revenue growth. Pineapple Financial earned its spot with a three-year growth of 1,452 percent.

Pineapple Financial Inc. | NYSE American: PAPL (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.)

"We are immensely proud to secure our place on the Report on Business Top Growing Companies list for 2023," affirmed Shubha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of Pineapple Financial Inc. "Our journey, marked by innovative technology and a focus on people and partnerships through our network of brokers across the country, is a testament to what determination and vision can achieve. Pineapple is not merely revolutionizing the Canadian mortgage industry; we are setting the stage for a future where possibilities know no bounds."

Canada's Top Growing Companies, an editorial ranking that launched in 2019, aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for inclusion in this ranking; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill stringent requirements and criteria. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners, along with editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business Magazine and can be viewed here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies' acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business Magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail, added, "This year's Report on Business Magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty. The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

Earlier this year, Pineapple Financial Inc. won the Award for Digital Innovation in a Brokerage at the Canadian Mortgage Awards and was recognized as one of Canadian Mortgage Professional's Top Mortgage Employers for 2023.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 650 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

