Pineapple Financial Inc. to Leverage its Online Application System with Century 21's Largest Brokerage in Canada

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("the Company" or "Pineapple"), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced a strategic collaboration with Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc., the leading brokerage in the Century 21 Canada network for thirteen consecutive years.

According to the collaboration, Pineapple will integrate its online mortgage application system into Century 21 Leading Edge Realty's corporate website and realtor websites, unlocking opportunities for revenue growth, partnership expansion, and high-quality leads for Pineapple brokers and permitting Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. realtors to offer its clients a streamlined, efficient, and personalized mortgage application experience.

Pineapple's online mortgage application system is a groundbreaking technology that synchronizes directly into PineappleONE, the Company's proprietary deal management system, instantly alerting mortgage professionals to begin working on a file. Through custom automation, the system provides email notifications to realtors when specific mortgage process milestones are achieved, ensuring they are well-informed about a client's financial standing at every stage. This saves valuable time for realtors and clients and creates a faster, more efficient, and streamlined process for everyone involved, ultimately enhancing the overall client experience.

"This collaboration with Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining the real estate experience," said Pineapple CEO Shubha Dasgupta."Together, we can enhance client satisfaction and foster deeper collaboration, partnership growth, and lead generation for our brokers."

Tasis Giannoukakis, Broker Partner at Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. said he believes the collaboration can significantly augment his company's sales volume through increased referrals and elevated client satisfaction. "Pineapple's state-of-the-art technology aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence, positioning us for unparalleled success in the real estate market," he stated.

Pineapple President and COO Kendall Marin added, "Our integrated mortgage application system saves valuable time for realtors and clients and streamlines the entire process through custom automation. This creates a faster, more efficient, and streamlined experience for everyone involved.

"Combining Pineapple's technological innovation with Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. 's unparalleled market expertise, we believe this partnership sets a new standard for excellence in Canadian real estate," added Mr. Marin. "With a shared commitment to creating extraordinary experiences and delivering the gold standard in real estate services, Pineapple Financial and Century 21 Leading Edge are poised to shape the industry's future, one seamless transaction at a time."

About Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc.:

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. operates eight offices and supports over 900 real estate professionals, making it one of the largest independently owned real estate operators in the Greater Toronto area. It is currently the #1 by the Century 21 network for production and units from 2011-2019. It is part of the Century 21 network, which includes 400 offices and over 10,000 network members in 272 cities in Canada. On a global scale, Century 21 includes 147,000 system members in 12,600 offices in 84 countries, making it one of the largest real estate companies in the world. Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. embodies a local focus and a global reach, passionately assisting clients with their real estate needs and consistently delivering extraordinary experiences. With an impressive track record of selling billions of dollars in real estate annually, Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. brings unparalleled expertise and market dominance.

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

