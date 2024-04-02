Pineapple Financial to Present at Four Financial Conferences in April

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, today announced that the company and CEO Shubha Dasgupta will attend and present at the following financial conferences:

LD Micro New York Invitational XIV

A platform presenting the emerging stars in the small- and microcap worlds to a global audience of highly engaged investors.

Conference Dates: April 8-9, 2024

Conference Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Company Presentation: April 9, 5:30-5:55 PM in Track 2—St. Germain I

To register to watch the presentation virtually, please contact Dean Summers ( [email protected] ) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with our company.

Water Tower Research Conference

An AI and technology hybrid investor event featuring live and virtual presentations, interactive Q&A, and 1x1 meetings.

Dates: April 10 (live presentations) and 11 (virtual presentations), 2024

Location: OTC Markets Group, 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY

Company Presentation: April 11, 10:00 AM ET

To register to watch the presentation virtually, please contact [email protected] to register for the event and schedule a meeting with our company.

Skyline Signature Series™

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5817115503671/WN_pH-oRwyeSZicCEmaxnsDnw

Audio Dial-In: +1.301.715.8592, 82369449852#

Webinar ID: 823 6944 9852

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are assured of a high-quality, informed, diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Pineapple Financial, Inc. for providing investor relations services relating to the Company's securities.

Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures

Planet MicroCap Showcase

An event bringing together the best investors and thought leaders in MicroCap. It features company presentations, 1x1 meetings, and educational panels.

Dates: April 30-May 2, 2024

Location: Paris Las Vegas Resort & Casino, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada

Company Presentation: May 1, 10:30-10:55 AM PT

To register for the conference, please go to: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/page-2381

"We are excited to attend and present at these four major events," said Shubha Dasgupta, Pineapple Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Pineapple Financial has recently made significant progress, and we look forward to communicating these developments and our plans to further expand our business to the quality investor audiences at each of these conferences."

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Follow us on Social Media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. They are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. It encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the company's future results in its registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

Related Links:

https://gopineapple.com

http://empoweredbypineapple.com

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.