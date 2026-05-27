Pinebrook Ranches Debuts Unrestricted 5 to 31 Acre Florida Homesites from $49,900 Near the Gulf Coast

Private wooded Florida Panhandle acreage with NO HOA, minutes from Marianna, I-10, and just over one hour to Panama City Beach and Tallahassee, FL!

MARIANNA, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers searching for affordable Florida land with space, privacy, and true freedom now have a rare opportunity with the release of Pinebrook Ranches, a newly introduced collection of unrestricted 5 to 31-acre wooded homesites located in the peaceful countryside of the Florida Panhandle.

Pinebrook Ranches

Coming soon this summer, Pinebrook Ranches will introduce a limited release of private 5-acre estate homesites and expansive 31-acre ranch properties with pricing starting from only $49,900—an increasingly rare opportunity for large-acreage land ownership in North Florida. Buyers are encouraged to call now to be among the first notified when these gorgeous properties officially come to market and available before the general public. To learn more or join the priority interest list, call (877) 888-5098 or visit www.PinebrookRanches.com.

Located just minutes from historic Marianna and only 5 minutes from Interstate 10, Pinebrook Ranches offers buyers the rare combination of secluded country living with convenient access to shopping, dining, and major travel routes. Panama City Beach is located just over one hour away, while Tallahassee is also within an easy drive, placing Gulf Coast recreation and modern conveniences within close reach.

Unlike many residential communities, Pinebrook Ranches features unrestricted land ownership with NO HOA and no required timeline to build, giving buyers the flexibility to create the lifestyle they want—whether that means building a custom country home, establishing a homestead, creating a recreational retreat, or simply investing in Florida acreage for the future.

"This is exactly the type of property buyers have been searching for," said Jon Riley, Sales Manager of Sweetbrook Land Partners. "People want space, privacy, and the freedom to use their land on their terms. Pinebrook Ranches delivers that opportunity in a location that keeps you connected to both everyday conveniences and the Gulf Coast lifestyle."

Unrestricted Florida Acreage with Rare Accessibility

Designed for buyers seeking flexibility and long-term value, Pinebrook Ranches combines large acreage homesites with infrastructure and accessibility rarely found at this price point.

Property highlights include:

Private 5-to-31-acre homesites

Unrestricted land — NO HOA

Beautiful, wooded properties with natural privacy

Scenic creekfront community

High & dry homesites with peaceful surroundings

County-maintained roads

Electric available

High-speed internet available

Abundant wildlife including whitetail deer, turkey, and migratory birds

Ideal for homesteads, cabins, barndominiums, or country estates

Just 5 minutes to I-10, Walmart, Lowe's, and dining

10 minutes to historic Marianna, Florida

Just over 1 hour to Panama City Beach & Tallahassee

Approximately 90 minutes to Destin

Build now or later – no timeframe to build

Choose your own builder

Excellent financing options and cash incentives available

With limited inventory available and demand continuing to rise for unrestricted Florida acreage, Pinebrook Ranches is expected to attract strong interest from buyers seeking affordable rural property near the Gulf Coast.

"One visit changes everything," Riley added. "When people walk the land and experience the quiet, the privacy, and the freedom this property offers, they immediately understand how special it is."

Event Details

The Grand Opening Land Sale for Pinebrook Ranches is coming soon this summer, with homesites to be released on a first-come, first-served basis. Buyers will have the opportunity to secure private 5-acre estate homesites and expansive 31-acre ranch properties with introductory pricing starting from only $49,900.

With demand expected to be strong and inventory limited, interested buyers are encouraged to call now to join the priority interest list and be among the first to tour and purchase these newly released Florida Panhandle properties before the public opening.

To learn more or schedule a private tour, call (877) 888-5098 or visit www.PinebrookRanches.com.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company is known for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About Sweetbrook Land Partners

Sweetbrook Land Partners, an affiliate of National Land Partners, specializes in bringing exceptional recreational and residential land opportunities to market throughout the Southeast region. Committed to customer service, transparency, and helping buyers achieve their vision of land ownership, the company provides thoughtfully planned communities paired with valuable property information and financing resources. With thousands of 5-star customer reviews and a strong referral network built through lasting customer relationships, Sweetbrook Land Partners strives to make land ownership simple, enjoyable, and stress-free.

About Pinebrook Ranches

Pinebrook Ranches is a private land offering located near Marianna, Florida in the Florida Panhandle, featuring wooded estate tracts ranging from 5 to 31 acres. The property provides buyers with unrestricted land ownership, spacious rural homesites, and convenient access to the Gulf Coast, interstate travel, and North Florida's historic small towns.

For more information, visit www.PinebrookRanches.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners