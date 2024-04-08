Pinecone Launches Partner Program to Bring More Companies Into the AI Stack

Streamlined integrations and go-to-market support will expand ecosystem and accelerate successful adoption of AI

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecone , the vector database company making AI knowledgeable, announced the launch of the Pinecone Partner Program. The program lets software providers become part of the critical AI ecosystem by offering streamlined access to the market-leading vector database inside their products. Expanded and streamlined access for developers to the vector database inside their existing tools will dramatically accelerate successful deployments of AI applications.

The Pinecone vector database is a key component of the AI tech stack, helping companies solve one of the biggest challenges in deploying GenAI solutions — hallucinations — by allowing them to store, search, and find the most relevant and up-to-date information from company data and send that context to Large Language Models (LLMs) with every query. This workflow is called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) , and with Pinecone, it aids in providing relevant, accurate, and fast responses from search or GenAI applications to end users. Pinecone is the market and technology leader, with a large existing ecosystem of integrated solutions and cloud partners.

"Developers want a simple workflow even if their projects are incredibly ambitious," said Edo Liberty, Founder & CEO of Pinecone. "Pinecone is used alongside other core parts of the AI stack such as data processing, application monitoring, and model providers, so it's critically important to developers that these solutions work together seamlessly and reliably — this partner program is a huge leap in achieving that."

The new program provides select partners with benefits to deliver competitive AI-building capabilities to their customers. They include streamlined integration options for a seamless user experience, usage reporting for greater visibility, and sales, marketing, and technical support to drive successful adoption. The program is launching with industry-leading and rapidly rising companies as launch partners, including Anyscale, Confluent, LangChain, Mistral, Monte Carlo, Nexla, Pulumi, Qwak, Together.ai, Vectorize, and Unstructured, with more to be announced.

"With Apache Kafka® and Apache Flink® together as a complete data streaming platform, Confluent provides a simple solution for accessing and processing data streams from across the entire business to build a real-time, contextualized, and trustworthy data foundation to fuel GenAI applications," said Andrew Sellers, Head of Technology Strategy at Confluent. "As part of the Pinecone Partner Program, we'll be providing Pinecone users with even more metadata tied to these data streams — helping them to uncover more insights from data provenance and unlock greater value from RAG-enabled workloads."

"Three-click integration between Pinecone and Unstructured will enable teams to provide LLMs access to key internal documents within minutes," said Brian Raymond, Founder & CEO of Unstructured. "By leveraging Pinecone's partner ecosystem, you can ensure your LLMs stay up-to-date and know about your organization."

Software providers can learn more and apply to join the Pinecone Partner Program starting today.

About Pinecone

Pinecone created the vector database, which acts as the long-term memory and knowledge layer for AI models and is a core infrastructure component for AI-powered applications. The managed service lets engineers deliver remarkable and commercially viable AI applications faster. Pinecone recently raised $100M in Series B funding at a $750M valuation. The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from ICONIQ Growth and previous investors Menlo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital. Pinecone operates in San Francisco, New York, and Tel Aviv.

For more information: https://www.pinecone.io

SOURCE Pinecone Systems Inc