Pinecone to Speed Up Generative AI for Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Service Customers

Availability on Microsoft's cloud computing platform will facilitate safe and accurate Generative AI applications

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecone , the vector database company providing long-term memory for AI, today announced it will be available on Microsoft Azure. The announcement means Azure customers now use a vector database closer to their data and applications, and in turn provide fast, accurate, and secure Generative AI applications for their users.

The announcement was made as part of Pinecone's " AI Transformation Summit ," a full-day event produced in collaboration with Microsoft.

The Pinecone vector database is a key component of the AI tech stack. It lets companies solve one of the biggest challenges in deploying Generative AI solutions — hallucinations — by allowing them to store, search, and find the most relevant and up-to-date information from company data and send that context to Large Language Models (LLMs) with every query. This ensures relevant, accurate, and fast responses from search or generative AI applications.

"We have seen a tremendous build-up of demand for our managed vector database from enterprises that require their infrastructure services to run on Microsoft Azure," said Edo Liberty, Founder & CEO of Pinecone. "Thanks to our collaboration with Microsoft, we are thrilled to finally unlock access to Pinecone for Azure customers."

The addition of Azure regions means Pinecone customers can now choose to run the managed service in all three major cloud providers.

"Demand for vector databases is growing alongside that of Generative AI, as companies rush to build safe and accurate AI applications connected to their own data," said John Montgomery, Corporate Vice President of Program Management, AI Platform at Microsoft. "That's why we're thrilled our customers can now run the Pinecone vector database in the Azure cloud, alongside Azure OpenAI Service and the rest of their AI workflows."

Azure regions in Pinecone will be available for private preview by July 31. Registrations for early access are open at https://www.pinecone.io/azure-preview/.

About Pinecone

Pinecone created the vector database, which acts as the long-term memory for AI models and is a core infrastructure component for AI-powered applications. The managed service lets engineers build fast and scalable applications that use embeddings from AI models, and get them into production sooner. Pinecone recently raised $100M in Series B funding at a $750M valuation. The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from ICONIQ Growth and previous investors Menlo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital. Pinecone operates in San Francisco, New York, and Tel Aviv.

For more information: https://www.pinecone.io.

SOURCE Pinecone Systems Inc