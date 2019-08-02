Pinecrest Capital Partners Announces Promotion & Further Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners, LLC ("Pinecrest"), an investment banking firm that offers exclusive advisory services to middle market companies, announced on July 1, 2019 both the promotion of Anthony Taylor to Associate as well as the hiring of Austin Jolesch as an Analyst.

In his new role, Anthony will provide research, market analytics and execution support on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and other financial advisory services.

Anthony joined Pinecrest in 2017 as an analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Anthony worked at MJC Partners in Los Angeles, CA, where he focused on both buy-side and sell-side transactions, valuations, and capital raises in the financial institutions industry.

Anthony graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. Additionally, he is registered with FINRA as an Investment Banking Representative (Series 79).

"Anthony has demonstrated a solid understanding of everything that goes into a transaction process and of the level of focus and drive required to achieve the best results for our clients," said Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director for Pinecrest Capital Partners. "Anthony's promotion is well deserved, and we all look forward to watching his ongoing professional development."

Pinecrest also announced the hiring of Austin Jolesch as Analyst. Prior to joining Pinecrest, Austin worked in the audit practice at KPMG in Dallas, TX, where he focused primarily on asset management clients.

Austin graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting and earned his Master's degree in Accounting.

"Austin has a strong analytical, accounting, and financial services background complimented with valuable audit experience at a big four firm," said Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director for Pinecrest Capital Partners. "We are excited for Austin to join the Pinecrest team and know that his character and experience will be a great asset to the firm."

Pinecrest Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm located in Dallas, TX, offering corporate advisory services to middle market companies. Pinecrest's team of highly experienced professionals operates across a variety of industries. By focusing on high-touch advisory, one-stop solutions and thoughtful transaction processes, Pinecrest helps their clients maximize outcomes and realize the full value of their companies. For more information about Pinecrest Capital Partners visit www.pinecrestcap.com

