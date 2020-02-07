Pinecrest Capital Partners Announces Recapitalization of Capital Precast, Inc.

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners ("Pinecrest") is proud to announce that Capital Precast, Inc. ("Capital Precast"), an industry leader of manufactured precast concrete structures, has been recapitalized by Texas Next Capital ("Texas Next"), an Austin-based equity fund. Pinecrest served as the exclusive financial advisor to Capital Precast in this transaction.

Founded in 1997 by Ash and Renee Wineinger in San Marcos, Texas, Capital Precast specializes in providing a variety of storm sewer, sanitary sewer, electrical/communication structures, water, and other various utility products. The Company has been consistently recognized as one of the top 25 highest rated precast facilities in the nation by the National Precast Concrete Association.

Pinecrest Co-founder and Senior Managing Director Barrett Kingsriter, Co-founder and Managing Director Bobby Renkes and Vice President Wes Romanowski served as the investment bankers in this transaction.

"The Pinecrest team was a pleasure to work with," said Ash Wineinger, Founder and CEO of Capital Precast. "They treated our Company as if it was their own; Pinecrest's commitment and experience helped ensure that we were able to accomplish all of our goals. They made the transaction experience both enjoyable and personal and ultimately became an extension of the Capital Precast team."

Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director and Co-founder, states, "Capital Precast is an industry leader in safety and quality and is consistently recognized as a top facility in the country. Ash and his team have built an outstanding culture of excellence and this transaction will facilitate the company's ongoing growth. It was an honor to work with the Capital Precast team."

Wick Phillips LLP acted as legal counsel for the Company and Baker Tilly provided accounting services. Financing for the transaction was provided by Independent Bankers Capital Funds and Frost Bank.

About Pinecrest

Pinecrest Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers exclusive advisory services to middle market companies. Pinecrest's team of highly experienced professionals operates across a variety of industries and is an expert in managing transaction processes. By focusing on high-touch advisory and one-stop solutions, Pinecrest works to position clients with the goal of maximizing transaction outcomes and realizing the full value of their companies. For more information about Pinecrest Capital Partners visit www.pinecrestcap.com.

The testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and is no guarantee of future performance or success. Messrs. Kingsriter and Renkes are registered representatives of and Securities and Investment Banking Services are offered through BA Securities, LLC Member FINRA SIPC. Pinecrest Capital Partners and BA Securities, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities.

