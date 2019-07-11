Pinecrest Capital Partners Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to LCR Contractors; Completes Second Transaction for the Spray Fireproofing and Thermal Insulation Company

DALLAS, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners ("Pinecrest"), a Dallas-based investment banking firm that offers exclusive advisory services to middle market companies, today announced its role as exclusive financial advisor to LCR Contractors ("LCR") in the successful completion of a recapitalization with MFG Partners and Orix Mezzanine and Private Equity on March 15, 2019.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, LCR is one of the largest spray fireproofing and spray foam insulation subcontractors in the U.S. MFG Partners is a private equity firm based in New York that invests in closely-held, family owned and operated mid-sized businesses. ORIX Mezzanine and Private Equity expands alternatives for lower-mid to middle-market companies throughout North America by offering standalone equity investments (control and non-control), flexible mezzanine capital, or a combination of the two strategies.

Pinecrest Senior Managing Director Barrett Kingsriter, Managing Director Bobby Renkes, and Senior Associate Scott Renkes served as the investment bankers in this transaction. This deal underscores Pinecrest's exceptional capabilities as a financial advisor for investment services for the middle market and demonstrates the firm's commitment to help clients achieve their business goals while securing a strategic long-term partner and execution of an efficient transaction process.

"This was our second transaction to complete with the Pinecrest team and again Pinecrest provided outstanding advice and helped us accomplish our goals," said Clay Spicer, President of LCR. "MFG Partners and Orix are the next-level partners that we need to continue to grow LCR as the premier provider of spray fireproofing and foam insulation services across the south."

"The entire LCR team has been successful at executing their strategy over the past few years," added Bobby Renkes, Managing Director for Pinecrest Capital Partners. "We've established a strong relationship with LCR and Buddy and Clay Spicer over the years and it's been exciting to see the Company grow. This transaction will help to accelerate their vision for the Company with great partners."

Founded in 1984, LCR Contractors specializes in providing spray applied fireproofing and spray thermal insulation services to commercial and residential construction, maintenance, and renovation projects.

Pinecrest Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers exclusive advisory services to middle market companies with enterprise values typically ranging from $25 million to $500 million. Pinecrest's team of highly experienced professionals operates across a variety of industries and is an expert in managing transaction processes. By focusing on high-touch advisory and one-stop solutions, Pinecrest works to position clients with the goal of maximizing transaction outcomes and realizing the full value of their companies. For more information about Pinecrest Capital Partners visit www.pinecrestcap.com.

