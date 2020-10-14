Pinecrest Gardens Brings Jazz Masters to Music Lovers' Homes with Virtual Concert Series to Help Feed Families Affected by the Pandemic

PINECREST, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with cancelling an all-star jazz series due to the pandemic, Pinecrest Gardens in Miami-Dade County, Florida will host 'JazzAid Live from the Banyan Bowl' to both help feed America and bring jazz masters to the homes and hearts of viewers nationwide. A generous percentage of the proceeds from the COVID-19 relief fundraiser will go directly to World Central Kitchen, an organization that uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond that was founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés.

Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens in South Florida International superstar Jon Secada to kick off 'JazzAid Live from the Banyan Bowl' at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, October 17

JazzAid Live from the Banyan Bowl will kick off with a live performance by international superstar Jon Secada, broadcast from the acoustically magnificent Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Additionally, as part of the eight-show concert series, jazz fans will enjoy performances by three-time Grammy Award winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, the world-renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra, award-winning trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, acclaimed saxophonist, singer and composer Grace Kelly, child prodigy Joey Alexander, and multi-Grammy Award winning The Manhattan Transfer. The emcees for the concert series are Ceci Velasco and Latin jazz icon Tito Puente, Jr.

"We are determined to keep the music alive this season by using technology to broadcast our stellar lineup of world-famous jazz musicians directly into the homes of everyone across the globe," said Pinecrest Gardens Executive Director Alana Perez. "By fundraising for World Central Kitchen, we are able to serve a dual purpose, which is to also provide food relief for those communities and individuals that have been impacted the most by the pandemic. We encourage music lovers of all ages to buy a single show or purchase the series and share these wonderful concerts with friends and family in the safety and comfort of their own homes."

Now in its 11th year, Pinecrest Gardens' popular jazz series has brought some of jazz music's hottest and biggest names to South Florida. The series sells out year after year as a result of a thriving community of music lovers. Perez adds, "Historically, with nearly all of our seats sold to season subscribers each year, many fans are forced to miss seeing some of their favorite performers live. Now, everyone will be able to catch the shows while supporting a worthy cause."

JazzAid Live from the Banyan Bowl will be filmed by a professional, five-camera concert production crew on site at Pinecrest Gardens' Banyan Bowl, which is nestled inside of one of Florida's most beloved botanical gardens and tourist attractions, the former Parrot Jungle. The open-air amphitheater traditionally seats 530 people and has been the site of countless world-class musical performances. But with the pandemic and social distancing requirements, the upcoming 2020-21 concert season will be made available instead through pay-per-view, livestream.

The cost is $15 for an individual performance and $100 for the eight-show jazz series, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to World Central Kitchen. For the concert schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid

Thank you to event sponsors including Baptist Health South Florida, Christie Digital, Division of Cultural Affairs – Florida Department of State, Ed Morse Automotive, Gil Development, Miami Rum Club, Midtown Video, Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A., Pioneer Architecture, Pro Sound and Video, South Motors Automotive Group, and Steinway & Sons.

